Loyola guard's roots pass through city

Brett Norris calls basketball the family business.

Norris is the all-time leading scorer at Saint Francis. He scored 2,280 points for the Cougars from 1988 to 1992 and was inducted into the university's Hall of Fame in 2000. His wife, Carrie Dahman-Norris, a Northrop graduate, was also an excellent basketball player with the Cougars. Hoops helped bring them together.

“Basketball has been such a big part of our lives,” Norris said. “(Carrie and I) met through the game. The first time we saw each other was the girls' team and the guys' team crossing paths, that's the first time I remember seeing her. ... (Basketball) has brought our family together and the game has continued to be such a big part of our journey now with our four boys.”

The oldest of those four boys, Braden Norris, is a 6-foot redshirt sophomore at Loyola (Chicago), and this afternoon he will try to help the upstart Ramblers, who are coming off a huge upset of No. 1 seed Illinois, to their second Elite Eight appearance in the last four years.

The younger Norris got into the family business early, with some encouragement from his parents.

“Ever since I can remember, basketball has been my life,” Braden Norris said. “I've been in the gym from a young age. For my whole life, my dad has been a high school coach, so I've always been around those practices and those game nights. ... It was natural, honestly, I fell in love with the game because I was always around it.”

The elder Norris has spent his coaching career in Ohio, most recently at Hilliard Bradley High School near Columbus. He has turned the Jaguars into a powerhouse, taking a team that went 1-22 in 2012-13 and winning 20 games in each of the last five seasons.

From 2015 to 2018, Braden Norris played for the Jaguars under the tutelage of his father. He left Hilliard Bradley as the school's all-time leading scorer after a 25-2 season in 2017-18.

“He runs a high school program like a college program,” Braden Norris said of his father. “My dad never approached it as a dad and son on the court, it was always coach and player and that made me a better person and obviously a better player, and I learned a lot of lessons from that. He never took it easy on me, he always expected more.”

Brett Norris is quick to point out that Braden is a better player than he was, though he sees his own competitiveness and basketball IQ in his oldest son. He also emphasized that he was not the only former basketball player who had an influence on Braden's development.

“Oftentimes I get way too much of the credit, and (Carrie) doesn't get enough for what our boys have been able to accomplish,” Brett said.

With Loyola, Braden Norris has already accomplished plenty. He's averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 assists in his first season playing for the Ramblers after transferring from the Horizon League's Oakland University.

With Loyola, he's shooting 41% from 3-point range and he matched a team-high with 20 points in a Missouri Valley Tournament championship game victory over Drake.

In the NCAA Tournament, Braden has averaged 12.5 points and six assists. During the regular season, his mother was able to attend only a few games and his father none because of his high school coaching commitments. With Hilliard Bradley's season over, both of Braden's parents have been in the stands for Loyola's tournament wins over Georgia Tech and the Fighting Illini.

“It was incredibly emotional,” Brett Norris said of watching his son play as a fan rather than a coach. “During games I'd be lying if I didn't say I was a nervous wreck. And after the game, almost overcome with emotion and excitement for the success they've had already.”

Brett and Carrie Norris will be at the eighth-seed Ramblers' matchup against No. 12 seed Oregon State this afternoon, as well. It's all in a day's work at the family business.

dsinn@jg.net