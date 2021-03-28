Thunder wins; Manchester falls

Trine football bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 33-23 win over Adrian at Zollner Stadium on Saturday behind a 166-yard, two-touchdown performance from running back Xaine Kirby.

With the Thunder in front 27-23 in the final minute, Trine's Angel Sanchez intercepted a pass from Adrian's Jack Wurzer and returned it 54 yards for a clinching touchdown.

At Anderson, Manchester dropped the Bronze Ball game against Anderson 55-27 despite rushing for 183 yards. The Spartans (0-6, 0-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) lost the rivalry game for the first time in 10 meetings.

Manchester turned the ball over five times in the loss, including four interceptions from two quarterbacks, Zac Montgomery and Bryce Tomasi. Christian Smith ran nine times for 76 yards for the Spartans. Dave Paul added eight carries for 70 yards.

– Journal Gazette