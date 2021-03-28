Coach Schnellenberger, 87, dies

MIAMI – Howard Schnellenberger, who revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century, died Saturday. He was 87.

FAU announced his death and said he recently had been in a care center in South Florida.

Schnellenberger had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner.

He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season. He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic and retired as coach after 11 seasons there.

Everywhere Schnellenberger coached, he envisioned a winning team as a unifying force.

“I think it all goes back to the day they had a parade in Miami for the national championship team,” he once said. “I saw the people on the sidelines – black families, Cuban families, Hispanics and Anglo families – all there, 100,000 strong, celebrating their ball team and community. That football team was able to do something the federal government, city and county tried to do and couldn't: bring the community together.”

Schnellenberger's career bowl record was 6-0, and he experienced perfection in the NFL, too. He was the offensive coordinator under Don Shula for the Miami Dolphins in 1972, when they won the Super Bowl to finish 17-0 for the NFL's only perfect season.