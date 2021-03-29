Gonzaga keeps rolling, stays perfect

INDIANAPOLIS – Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard believes he still has room to improve.

The scary part is, he thinks that also might be true for the undefeated Zags.

Nembhard had 17 points and eight assists, both season highs, to keep the NCAA Tournament's top overall seed rolling with Sunday's 83-65 rout of fifth-seeded Creighton in the West Region semifinals. Afterward, he insisted nobody was satisfied.

“I don't think we have peaked,” he said. “I think, as I said earlier, we can always get better. We can always work on our stuff. So I think we're getting close, and we need to squeeze out that five percent that we talked about.”

It's hard to imagine the Bulldogs (29-0) could play much better.

They extended their school-record winning streak to 33, the Division I record for consecutive double-digit wins to 26 and reached the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six years. Next up is Tuesday's West regional final against either sixth-seeded Southern California or seventh-seeded Oregon.

Some of Gonzaga's usual stars were content with supporting roles Sunday.

Second-team All-American Drew Timme led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Zags shot 59.6% from the field against a foe that led the Big East in defensive field goal percentage. Joel Ayayi added 13 points and eight rebounds.

First-team All-American Corey Kispert scored 12 points and Timme's fellow second-teamer Jalen Suggs finished with nine.

UCLA 88, ALABAMA 78, OT: Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and the 11th-seeded Bruins held on after the Crimson Tide's Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

With star guard Johnny Juzang fouled out, Jaquez and David Singleton took control in overtime. Jaquez curled in a jumper to make it 74-68, then drilled a 3-pointer to make it 77-70 moments later. Singleton's free throws made it 79-70 with under a minute to go, and all UCLA (21-9) had to do was put the game away from the foul line.

After beating Michigan State in overtime just to escape the First Four, the unheralded Bruins are headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. They'll face top-seeded Michigan on Tuesday night for a spot in the Final Four.

UCLA thought it had the game won in regulation when Cody Riley's lay-in made it 63-62 with 14 seconds left, and Herbert Jones – a 75% foul shooter for Alabama – missed both of his attempts with 6 seconds left.

Singleton was fouled and made two free throws for UCLA to push the lead to 65-62 with 4 seconds to go. But that still gave the second-seeded Crimson Tide enough time to find Reese, whose tying 3-pointer splashed just before the buzzer.

Jules Bernard also scored 17 points, Singleton had 15 and Juzang and Tyger Campbell added 13 apiece.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and John Petty Jr. had 16 for the Crimson Tide (26-7).