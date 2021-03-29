South Carolina gets hot from 3 to advance

SAN ANTONIO – Zia Cooke and her South Carolina teammates were hot from the outside and rode that solid shooting to reach the Elite Eight.

Cooke scored 17 points, hitting five of six 3-point attempts, to lead top-seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Sunday and reach the Elite Eight.

“Our offense carried us today with our ability to hit layups and stretch the floor and hit some 3s,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “Hope it continues to get better. You got some great programs here that can put a lot of points on the scoreboard.”

It's the third time in the past four women's NCAA tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina (25-4) went on a 14-6 run to start the period. That lengthened a four-point halftime lead to double digits. The All-America sophomore forward finished with nine points.

STANFORD 89, MISSOURI STATE 62: Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead the top-seeded Cardinal, which advances to the Elite Eight for the 21st time.

This Sweet 16 rematch from Stanford's win in 2019 quickly turned into a blowout. The Cardinal led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter. Stanford kept up its postseason barrage of 3-pointers by making 15 against the Bears.

Stanford (28-2) has averaged 14 made 3s over its three tournament victories.

LOUISVILLE 60, OREGON 42: Dana Evans scored 29 points to help the second-seeded Cardinals advance to the Elite Eight.

The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.

The Ducks got within 43-37 early in the fourth quarter, but seven straight points by Evans – including two deep 3-pointers – started a 13-0 run that put the game away.

TEXAS 64, MARYLAND 61: Charli Collier scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift the sixth-seeded Longhorns. Texas is the lowest seed still alive.

The second-seeded Terrapins had the highest-scoring offense in the country during the regular season and averaged 99 points in the first two rounds before running into a Texas defensive wall.