SAN ANTONIO – Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.

UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award Wednesday.

Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday, just the latest star turn for the phenomenal 19-year-old.

“It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I’m extremely humbled and grateful.”

Bueckers was an overwhelming choice, receiving 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Dana Evans of Louisville was second with four votes.

Bueckers, who is from Edina, Minnesota, is averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season. She became the first UConn player ever to score 30 or more points in three consecutive games and also set the school record for points in her NCAA debut when she had 24 in the opener against High Point.

Maryland’s Frese is coach of year

Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year for the second time in her career.

Frese received eight votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore each had seven votes.