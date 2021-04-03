Stanford survives frantic final seconds, advances

SAN ANTONIO – Haley Jones came up with a big shot, and Stanford got a little bit of luck to get back to the national championship game for the first time in 11 years.

Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left, to help Stanford beat South Carolina 66-65 on Friday night and advance to the women's NCAA Tournament championship game.

“It was a battle. It was a really tough game where we had to work really hard,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Leading by one, the Cardinal turned it over with 6.2 seconds left at midcourt, and Brea Beal missed a contested layup as Lexie Hull hustled back to get in her way. Aliyah Boston grabbed the rebound, but her putback attempt also bounced off the rim setting off a wild celebration by the Cardinal.

“It is nice to have a little karma go your way,” VanDerveer said.

VanDerveer, who this season topped Pat Summitt's all-time win mark of 1,098 victories, will be looking for her third national championship at the school and first since 1992.

Trailing 65-64 with 32 seconds left, Jones hit a jumper from the corner off a rebound that gave the Cardinal (30-2) its one-point lead.

“I just saw the ball bouncing around and most of my teammates were hitting some bodies to open it up. I just let it fly and I said, 'Please, Jesus, go in,' and it did,” said Jones, who was 11 for 14 from the field. “And then we just had to go on to the next play, there's no time to get hyped about, we had to get back on defense.”

The Gamecocks (26-5) had a couple chances after Jones' shot. On the next possession, Boston had her shot blocked, and got her own rebound. Then, with 15 seconds left, Destanni Henderson threw a pass that was stolen by Ashten Prechtel.

After an inbounds, Cameron Brink lost the ball at midcourt to Boston, giving South Carolina those final two chances.

Jones and Fran Belibi ran to Boston, who was still standing under the basket and both embraced her with a long hug after the buzzer sounded.

“Me, Fran and Aliyah, we're best friends,” Jones said. “... She played great. We both played great. So, we just wanted to pay her the respect that she deserves.”