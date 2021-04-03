Texas teams sport elite guards

INDIANAPOLIS – Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet tonight in the Final Four.

It could be Bears coach Scott Drew, who built his now-mighty program from the ashes of one of the worst scandals in sports history. Led by guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, they have rolled to their first semifinal since 1950 with the kind of joie de vivre nobody thought possible two decades ago.

Or it could be Cougars counterpart Kelvin Sampson, who has spent more than a decade trying to outrun the “cheater” label hung from his neck during his days at Oklahoma and Indiana. He might finally have done it with this bunch, a mish-mash of overlooked prospects and transfers that have fans fondly recalling the halcyon days of Phi Slama Jama.

“I don't feel like there's a lot of pressure, just knowing all the work we put in,” Houston guard Quentin Grimes said. “I feel like every round we get more confident, the pressure becomes less, because we're supposed to be here.”

It's been 71 years since the Bears reached this point. Seven coaches tried and failed to replicate the success. The last of those, Dave Bliss, brought the program to its nadir: the 2003 shooting death of player Patrick Denney, his teammate Carlos Dotson pleading guilty to the murder, an NCAA investigation and attempts by Bliss to cover it up.

Into that cesspool came Drew, the squeaky clean son of Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, who set about rebuilding a program hit hard by NCAA sanctions. In five years, he had the program back in the NCAA Tournament, and trips to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight became commonplace until finally breaking through this season.

“You have to go through bad times, good times, tough times,” Drew said, “to get where you want to go.”

Much like Baylor, Houston relies on its steely backcourt: sweet-shooting Grimes, defensive whiz DeJon Jarreau and all-energy guard Marcus Sasser.

Sampson, who grew up among the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, is returning to the Final Four after leading Oklahoma there in 2002. The intervening years brought so much scandal – impermissible text messages and phone calls, a messy split with Indiana, a five-year “show cause” penalty from the NCAA – that it nearly torpedoed his career.

Much like he rebuilt Houston, though, Sampson painstakingly rebuilt his reputation.

Now, both are back on the national stage.

“We didn't try to cut any corners,” Sampson said. “We did it brick by brick.”