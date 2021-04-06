Stanford dedicates title to past greats

STANFORD, Calif. – Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike had their chances at championships for Stanford that fell short before the sisters finally celebrated one in San Antonio when the Cardinal finally got it done again.

Kate Starbird, Nicole Powell, Candice Wiggins and countless others were also part of talented Stanford teams that never ended their seasons by cutting down the nets.

“It's heartbreaking to go through that,” recalled Tara VanDerveer, who completed her 35th year coaching Stanford by capturing the program's first NCAA championship since 1992.

The Cardinal had made 10 Final Four appearances only to come up empty-handed since the previous championship – twice finishing as runners-up before holding off Pac-12 rival Arizona 54-53 to end the nearly three-decade drought.

“It means everything,” Wiggins said of seeing Stanford come through this time.

VanDerveer and her emotionally spent team returned to Northern California on Monday for a victory parade through campus after winning it all again.

“I really feel like we won this for all the great players that have played at Stanford,” VanDerveer said. “The former players would be so proud to be part of this team because of the resilience they've shown, because of the sisterhood that they represent.”

That sisterhood became even stronger following a poor decision by players in September that could have derailed the championship season before it began.

Kiana Williams and some teammates left campus to play pick-up basketball in a gym nearby when they were supposed to be under quarantine following COVID-19 protocols after everyone reconvened on campus.

Positive coronavirus tests from that group delayed the start of practice. VanDerveer, in a more risky age group if she were to contract the virus, expressed her feelings and frustrations.

“I was hurt. I was upset. I let them know that,” she said.

It helped these close-knit women, who spent more than tw months on the road living out of hotels, make it up to the Hall of Fame coach they admire.

“So many great players have passed through this program. They have all come for the same reason that we have, to be coached by the greatest, to develop not only as a player but just as a person, as a young woman,” sophomore Haley Jones said. “So I think this is just an honor to be able to do this for her and with her.”