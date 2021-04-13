Boilers' big man to test draft waters

Purdue All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams has declared for the NBA draft, but he will not hire an agent and is leaving open the possibility of returning to Purdue, the Boilermakers announced Monday.

“After discussions with my family and Coach (Matt) Painter, I feel the need to take advantage of every opportunity given to me,” Williams said in a statement posted on social media. “It's been my dream my entire life to play in the NBA. ... I have decided to enter my name in the NBA Draft with the focus on becoming the best player I can possibly become.”

Williams is eligible to compete in the NBA combine in June, if he is selected to the initiation-only event. He then will have three weeks, until July 19, to decide whether to keep his name in the draft and leave Purdue officially, or return to West Lafayette for another season.

The 6-foot-10 junior has two years of eligibility remaining and was an honorable mention All-American this season as he led the Boilermakers to an 18-10 record and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 15.5 points (ninth in the Big Ten) and 9.1 rebounds (second) while shooting nearly 53% from the field.

Williams was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given annually to the nation's top center.

Purdue bringing back assistant coach

Former Boilermakers assistant Paul Lusk will return to coach Matt Painter's staff, Purdue announced. Lusk will be returning for a second stint in West Lafayette after serving as an assistant from 2005 to 2011.

“I'm extremely excited to come back and work with Coach Painter,” Lusk said in a statement. “Purdue is a special place and I can't wait to get started with this group. Purdue is a place of consistency and with consistency comes success. There have been two coaches here in the last 40 years (Gene Keady and Painter) and I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from both of them.”

The Boilermakers needed to hire new assistant coaches after two members of Painter's staff got head coaching jobs in recent weeks. Former Boilers associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry left to take the head coaching position at Penn State, and assistant coach Steve Lutz is the new head of the program at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Lusk, 49, left Purdue in 2011 to take the head coaching job at Missouri State and led the Bears for seven seasons. He compiled a 106-121 record as a head coach. He was fired from Missouri State in 2018 and has been an assistant at Creighton since.

“We are excited to welcome Paul and his family back to Purdue,” Painter said in a statement. “He obviously has experience in our program and was very instrumental in our success during his previous stint. Paul is very detail-oriented and has excellent knowledge about the game both as a player and coach and will be a very beneficial addition to our staff.”

Hoosiers officially add ex-Pitt guard

A week after former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson committed to Indiana, the Hoosiers made the move official, announcing Johnson as the newest member of the team. He will be eligible next season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Xavier will be an important addition to our team and should have an immediate impact,” new coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “He is a high-intensity player who brings tremendous energy on both ends of the floor. He has a presence about himself that translates into his ability to provide leadership in a key role. He especially flourishes in transition where he can create for himself and his teammates.”

Johnson was in the top 20 in the country in assists last season with 5.7 per game and also averaged 14.2 points.

Indiana has two open scholarships, and Woodson said the Hoosiers remain active in transfer portal recruiting.

Local teams in national tourneys

The Indiana Tech men's volleyball team earned an at-large bid to the 12-team NAIA National Championship tournament and will be in a pool with No. 3 Campbellsville and No. 6 Vanguard.

The Warriors (16-5) will meet Campbellsville in Des Moines, Iowa, at 2 p.m. April 20 and then face Vanguard the next day. Tech defeated Campbellsville 3-1 on Jan. 9 at the Schaefer Center.

Grace reached the 40-team NAIA women's soccer national championship and will face Benedictine (Kansas) in Pulaski, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Thursday. The No. 14 Lancers defeated Benedictine last season.

