City well represented on Wright State

When Wright State was selected for an NCAA Volleyball Championship berth for the first time back in 2019, junior libero and Carroll graduate Ellee Ruskaup said she and her teammates were “so shocked” that they were picked for an at-large bid ahead of bigger-name teams.

But this year, after a pandemic-postponed regular season and the team's first-ever Horizon League Championship, the Raiders, four of whom are graduates of Fort Wayne high schools, feel like they've really earned their spot in the 48-team field in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We had lost in the first round at our conference finals (in 2019), so we were like, are we going to get one? Are we not? We were so shocked at the watch party, and it was such a great experience,” Ruskaup said in a Zoom call from the tournament site on Tuesday. “This year, we secured our spot, we won the conference final, so the watch party was a little less stressful.”

The Raiders (16-1, 14-0 Horizon) will face Samford in the first round of the national tournament at 7 p.m. today, and the winner will advance to face No. 4 Texas, which received a bye, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both matches will be available to stream on ESPN3.

In addition to Ruskaup, local members of the team include Concordia graduate Teddie Sauer, a senior who was one of four Wright State players named to the all-league first team this season. Senior middle hitter Nyssa Baker, a Snider graduate, started her college career at IU Kokomo before transferring to Wright State. Middle blocker Taylor Bransfield, a freshman, was the all-time blocks leader at Bishop Luers before heading to Dayton.

Sauer was the first of the current crop of Fort Wayne players to arrive at Wright State, back when Raiders were a middling program. Her freshman season in 2017, Wright State went 11-18.

“For me, it meant so much, it meant the world,” Sauer said of beating the University of Illinois at Chicago in the Horizon League championship. “I was here from the very beginning, and our team was at the bottom of the conference and weren't that good. But when we got Allie (Matters) as our new head coach (ahead of the 2018 season), we just steadily went up in the conference and we were beating teams that we hadn't beat before. And now we've won it.”

Of course, the 2020-2021 season was notable even before Wright State's success on the court. The season, usually played in the fall, was postponed to the spring semester, and the team didn't play its first match of the school year until Jan. 25. The schedule was parred back, and the Raiders played back-to-back matches against Horizon League opponents, usually as double-headers or on consecutive days.

“Over the summer, there was already speculation about even having a season, so I think we were all happy that it was postponed instead of completely canceled, like (spring sports) the year before,” Baker said. “I think we were all happy with that.”

And then, of course, there were the COVID restrictions once the team was together. A quarter of the team would undergo surveillance testing each week (they'd be picked by roster number), and the players estimated that they had probably been tested for COVID about two dozen times over the course of the year. Even before arriving at the “bubble” in Omaha for the tournament on Sunday, the players were supposed to limit the amount of contact they had with people outside the program to decrease the chances of contracting COVID and starting an outbreak on the team.

“We're only really allowed to see each other, so we haven't really seen our families, our boyfriends, our friends for awhile,” Ruskaup said. “So it's like we've really only had each other through this whole process.”

But all those sacrifices are easier when they lead to success, and the Raiders have the opportunity to make history again, as a victory today would be the first ever NCAA win for the program.

“The top 16 teams got a bye, so we aren't playing a Power 5 school,” Ruskaup said. “There's a shooting chance for us, and we're really excited to play that match.”

