Boilermakers add Carmel star to class

Purdue added a decorated in-state recruit to its 2021 class Wednesday when Carmel wing Brian Waddell committed to play for the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-7 Waddell, an Indiana All-Star and second-team Associated Press All-State, is the son of former Purdue guard Matt Waddell, a starter on Boilermaker Big Ten championship teams in 1994 and 1995. The elder Waddell is sixth on the all-time Purdue list in assists and 36th in points with over 1,100.

Brian Waddell averaged 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for a Carmel team that won the Class 4A state title this season, defeating fellow Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer and Homestead in the regional semis. In the state championship game against Lawrence North, Waddell scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds in a 51-46 overtime win.

PFW women's hoops add Michigan guard

Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball received a letter of intent from Arieonna Ware, a 5-10 guard from Battle Creek, Michigan, who will open her career in the fall. She is the all-time leading scorer at her high school, Battle Creek Central.

Tech men's volleyball falls in pool play

Indiana Tech men's volleyball lost to No. 6 seed Vanguard 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-20) in pool play at the NAIA National Championship. The 11th-seeded Warriors are 1-1 in their three-team pool and will await today's matchup between Vanguard and No. 3 seed Campbellsville to learn if they will play in a pool play tiebreaker match.

The Warriors defeated Campbellsville 3-1 on Tuesday.

In the loss to Vanguard, Daynte Stewart led the Warriors (17-6) with eight kills and Dante Siracusa added seven.

Trine basketball coach, players earn honors

Trine guard Nick Bowman was named the Great Lakes Region Player of the Year after leading the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in scoring at 21.8 points per game and ranking second in assists with 54.

Bowman's head coach, Brooks Miller, was named Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year.

He led the Thunder to a 17-1 record, MIAA regular-season and tournament titles and a No. 2 national ranking.

Thunder women's guard Tara Bieniewicz earned second-team All-Region honors after leading the Thunder with 10.8 points per game and shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

She was All-Region for the second straight season after placing on the third team in 2019-20.

Ball State spring game scheduled for May 1

Defending Mid-American Conference champion Ball State will hold its spring game at Scheumann Stadium at 11 a.m. May 1.

The event will include individual drills and 45 minutes of competition between offense and defense.

dsinn@jg.net