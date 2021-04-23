U of Texas bands to keep playing 'Eyes'

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Texas has announced that its traditional marching and pep bands will be required to play “The Eyes of Texas” when they return to performing, but a new band will also be created that won't play the school song with racist elements in its past.

The move was sharply criticized by the state chapter of the NAACP and it comes nearly two months after school President Jay Hartzell said no student or athlete would be required to sing the song that has been mired in controversy. A group of Texas athletes and students last summer called for the song to be dropped amid racial injustice protests.

Hartzell, with the full backing of the school's Board of Regents, said the song would stay, and a university report released in early March concluded there was “no racist intent” behind the song, whose roots are in early 1900s minstrel shows with musicians often in blackface

When the report was released, Hartzell said no one would be required to participate in the song, which has long been a popular fixture at campus events, most notably at football games.

The announcement posted Wednesday on the school of music's web page said the traditional Longhorn Band and pep band will be required to perform a repertoire of songs that include “The Eyes of Texas.” Both the marching band and pep band earn academic credits toward graduation.