Kent State wins MAC golf crown

Kent State won the Mid-American Conference's men's golf championship, shooting 46-over-par through 54 holes at Fort Wayne's Sycamore Hills Golf Club.

Northern Illinois was second at 59 over and Ball State third at 63 over.

The Golden Flashes had the best 18 holes of the tournament in the final round Saturday, combining for a 10-over 298 that was paced by an even-par 72 from Julien Paltrinieri on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Teammate Chris Vandette was the tournament medalist at 10 over, including a final-round 76.

Cam Solomon and Charlie Nikitas of Miami and Jordan Less of Northern Illinois tied for second place at 11 over.

Solomon had a final-round 69, the best round of the event, which had 36 holes of play Friday.

Paltrinieri took fifth individually at 12 over. Kent State's Jared Wilson tied for eighth at 15 over, despite a final-round 80.

Ball State was led by Joey Ranieri, who finished sixth at 13 over. The Cardinals' C.J. Jones was eighth at 15 over. Teammate Joey Wiseman tied for 10th at 16 over.

The tournament was hosted by Miami, which placed fourth at 65 over.

The MAC also held its championship tournament at Syacmore Hills in 2018.

– Journal Gazette