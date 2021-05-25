Boilers face Tar Heels in Tip-Off tourney

Purdue men's basketball will take part in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, a nonconference preseason event, next season, the team announced Monday.

The event will take place Nov. 20-21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Boilers will be in the four-team field along with three other teams from ESPN's “Way Too Early” Top 25 for next year. The Boilermakers are No. 5 in the poll, while No. 2 Villanova, No. 16 Tennessee and 18th-ranked North Carolina will also be in the tournament.

Purdue will face the Tar Heels on Nov. 20, the first time the Boilermakers have faced the six-time national champions since 1999. The Boilers haven't beaten the Tar Heels since the 1974 NIT. Purdue defeated Tennessee and Villanova in back-to-back games of the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

Tip times, broadcast information and ticket plans will be available at a later date.

IU lands receiver from Texas A&M

Indiana dipped into the transfer portal again Monday, signing Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley.

The 6-foot-2 Buckley played in all 39 games for A&M from 2017 to 2019, but he sat out the 2020 season with a knee injury suffered in fall camp. In three seasons, he caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns.

“Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC,” IU coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We're excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense.”

Indiana has added eight transfers this offseason, including a pair of wide receivers in Florida State's D.J. Matthews and Buckley, who was the No. 372 recruit in the country in the 2017 class. Auburn DE Jaren Handy, Ole Miss DE Ryder Anderson, USC RB Stephen Carr and Michigan OL Zach Carpenter are among the other transfers from Power Five programs.

PFW adds guard from Radford

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball brought in a new player, announcing the addition of former Radford guard Quinton Morton-Robertson, who will have three seasons of eligibility left after two years with the Highlanders.

The 5-foot-8 Morton-Robertson averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 2020-21. He shot 38% from 3-point range in 21 minutes per game for a team that went 15-12. He led his team in made 3-pointers with 35.

He is the third transfer the Mastodons have added this offseason, joining Damian Chong Qui (Mount St. Mary's) and R.J. Ogom (College of Charleston).

43 Warriors set for track nationals

Indiana Tech qualified 43 athletes for the men's and women's NAIA outdoor track national championships, the second-most in the field.

The Warriors will have 22 women and 21 men in the event Wednesday through Friday at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, Alabama.