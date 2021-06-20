Wolfpack prevails in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. – Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super regionals last week, continued their postseason roll in the first CWS game since 2019.

The night game, between Vanderbilt and Arizona went into extra innings and finished late.

The Wildcats got to projected first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker for five runs (three earned) in 52/3 innings. Rocker struck out seven.

NC State got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Butler's homer to right off Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Brendan Beck. Butler led a Wolfpack offense that finished with 12 hits, including five for extra bases, and capitalized on Stanford's three errors.

Stanford was playing in the CWS for the first time since 2008, and coach David Esquer said nerves might have been a factor early in the game.