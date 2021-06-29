Vanderbilt wins opener of finals

OMAHA, Neb. – Vanderbilt gave Jack Leiter a big early lead and went on to an 8-2 victory over Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night to move within a win of a second straight national championship.

The Commodores (49-16) scored seven runs off Christian MacLeod and Chase Patrick in the first inning of a game delayed an hour because of the threat of inclement weather that never materialized.

Mississippi State (48-18) led 1-0 against its Southeastern Conference rival after Kamren James hit Leiter's low 93-mph fastball into the left-field bleachers in the top of the first.

But McLeod struggled for a second straight CWS start and got only two outs in the bottom half. The redshirt freshman left-hander walked two of the first three batters and hit two in a row to bring in Vandy's first run. CJ Rodriguez's two-run single and Isaiah Thomas' RBI double brought on Patrick. Jayson Gonzalez greeted him with a three-run homer.

McLeod (6-6) lasted only 11/3 innings against Virginia last Tuesday.

Cade Smith, Brandon Smith and KC Hunt held Vanderbilt hitless from the second inning until Carter Young singled in a run in the seventh.

Leiter (11-4), a projected top-five pick in the Major League Baseball draft next month, allowed two runs and three hits and fanned eight in six innings.