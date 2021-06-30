Offensive language condemned

OMAHA, Neb. – Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee on Tuesday condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game,” Storey Lee tweeted. “This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”

Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals. Vanderbilt won 8-2 Monday with Game 2 getting a late start Tuesday night due to rain.

Kristyna Engdahl, communications director for the agency that operates TD Ameritrade Park, said stadium officials were aware of an interaction between fans that involved the use of racial slurs.