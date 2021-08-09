Bobby Bowden, beloved Florida State coach, dies

Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91.

Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by family early Sunday morning.

“It was truly peaceful,” Terry Bowden said in a text message to The AP.

Bobby Bowden announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness that Terry Bowden later said was pancreatic cancer.

“I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden, a devout Christian, said at the time. “My wife, Ann, and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bowden was beloved by Seminoles fans, respected by his peers and throughout his life one of the most accessible stars in college football. His home number was listed in the Tallahassee phone book for years.

With Southern charm and wit, Bowden piled up 377 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from tiny Samford – his alma mater, then known as Howard College – to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Florida State had an unmatched run of 14 consecutive seasons (1987 to 2000) finishing ranked in the top five of The Associated Press poll.

“Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden,” university President John Thrasher said in a statement. “Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor.”

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State's 28th straight postseason appearance, a victory that gave him his 33rd consecutive winning season. However, a month after he resigned, the NCAA stripped Florida State of victories in 10 sports because of an academic cheating scandal in 2006 and '07 involving 61 athletes.