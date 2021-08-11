Valparaiso changes nickname to Beacons

VALPARAISO – Valparaiso University announced Tuesday that it has adopted the Beacons as its new team name, replacing the Crusaders, a term school officials dropped this year after saying it had been embraced by hate groups.

School officials announced in February that they had retired the Crusaders name following input from students, faculty and alumni.

That decision came after a decades-long debate that has recently intensified because groups such as the Ku Klux Klan began using the words and symbols of the Crusades, which were a series of bloody religious wars starting in the 11th century between Christians and Muslims.

Basketball

Nets sign Mills

Brooklyn signed veteran Australian guard Patty Mills. The NBA team did not disclose terms of the deal.

Golden State signs Iguodala

Free agent forward Andre Iguodala signed a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000 with Golden State.

Colleges

IU football 17th in preseason poll

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The rest of the top five is No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia. With a ranking at No. 17, the Indiana Hoosiers are ranked in the preseason coaches' poll for the first time.

NCAA committee to reform rules

The NCAA announced a 23-member committee that will work on reforming its constitution, a panel that includes university presidents, college sports administrators and athletes across all three divisions.

Football

On the gridiron

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss some time. ...

Aaron Rodgers probably won't appear in any of Green Bay's three preseason games. ...

Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job. ...

Buffalo activated Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Frosh jamboree set for Saturday

After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Lights – Freshman Football Jamboree will return at Saturday with 10 teams including all five FWCS schools at North Side's Chambers Field. Although a scrimmage, there will be action on both sides of the field from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams playing in the jamboree are North Side, Snider, Northrop, Wayne, South Side, Columbia City, DeKalb, New Haven, Homestead and East Noble. Tickets are available for $5 at TicketSpicket.com or can be purchased at the gate.

Hockey

Red Wins re-sign winger Vrana

Detroit and winger Jakub Vrana agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season, avoiding arbitration.

Tennis

Nadal sidelined

Defending champ Rafael Nadal pulled out of the National Bank Open in Toronto because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.