Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 partner for stability

Facing a rapidly shifting landscape in college sports, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 have agreed to work together with the goal of creating stability during a volatile time.

Less than a month after the Southeastern Conference made an expansion power play by inviting Texas and Oklahoma to the league, three of the SEC's Power Five peers countered with the creation of an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle.

During a 45-minute video conference Tuesday, the commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 pledged broad collaboration on myriad issues and committed to league members playing more football and basketball games against each other.

They also suggested they wouldn't be poaching each others schools.

“The history of college athletics, one expansion of a conference has usually led to another to another and to another,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.

“And to the three of us, we felt the stabilization of the current environment, across Division I and FBS – in Power Five in particular – this was a chance for a new direction, a new initiative that I don't think has ever been done before.”

After weeks of discussions, the alliance is still mostly conceptual and collegial.

“There's no contract. There's no signed document,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “There's an agreement among three gentlemen and a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we're going to do.”

The SEC sent shockwaves through college athletics when it was revealed that Texas and Oklahoma would be leaving the Big 12 to join the nation's most powerful football conference no later than 2025.

“I wouldn't say this is a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, but to be totally candid you have to evaluate what's going on in the landscape of college athletics,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

As for the Big 12, its future is murky at best as the eight remaining members plot their next moves and try to work out a divorce from the Longhorns and Sooners. The realignment of Texas and Oklahoma could eventually lead the Power Five to shrink to four.

“We want and need the Big 12 to do well,” Phillips said. “The Big 12 matters in college athletics.”

But it will not be part of the alliance.

The scheduling piece could lead to numerous nonconference football games per season and multiple team events in basketball involving ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, potentially creating new and valuable television inventory.