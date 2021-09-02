The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am

    MAC Preview

    Cardinals seeking repeat

    Majority of starters return for conference favorite

    MICHAEL MAROT | Associated Press

    When Ball State was picked to repeat as Mid-American Conference champion, coach Mike Neu shrugged off the prediction in his typically low-key manner.

    He knew the history.

    The last six league champs came from six different campuses. Only three teams have earned back-to-back crowns since the first championship game in 1997. And no MAC school has won consecutive titles since 2011-12.

    So while he's confident Ball State can defy the odds, he's more focused on making the long journey back.

    “A year ago we were a team that, we were scary but we couldn't finish,” he said. “All we've really proven now is we can win some of those close games. So it's back to work.”

    The Cardinals certainly have the pieces.

    Quarterback Drew Plitt returns for a sixth season. Will Jones and Tye Evans, who split carries during the second half of last season, are back. Justin Hall and Yo'Heinz Tyler are expected to again form one of the league's top receiving tandems and all five offensive line starters remain in place.

    Defensively, nine of 11 starters come back from a squad that had a league-high 18 takeaways. Four players earned all-conference honors.

    “The mentality for everybody else changes, but ours is the same,” Plitt said. “Guys are going to be gunning for us.”

    The conference's landscape also has changed.

    With perennial title contenders Buffalo and Ohio undergoing late coaching changes, Kent State and star quarterback Dustin Crum are favored in the East Division.

    Ball State may face its strongest test in the West from Toledo – once it picks a quarterback. Eli Peters retired in July because of injury complications and is now a graduate assistant where he can help the three others – Carter Bradley, Dequan Finn and Tucker Gleason, a transfer from Georgia Tech.

    “There are three guys that are more than capable of leading our football team and helping this team play championship-type football,” coach Jason Candle said.

    Whether it will be enough to dethrone the loaded Cardinals remains to be seen.

    The sleeper

    Don't rule out a title run by Western Michigan.

    Coach Tim Lester's high-scoring offense returns almost entirely intact.

    Quarterback Kaleb Eleby will be working with the Broncos' top three rushers, two of their top three receivers and four starting linemen from last season.

    The defense allowed the fourth-fewest yards per play (5.6) and recorded 19 sacks. So if it can cut the 34.2 points allowed, the Broncos could be in the title hunt.

    “We have goals and we started talking about them last January, really,” Lester said. “I think they're focused, I think they know what we've got to get done.”

    Speaking Frankly

    Former Ohio coach Frank Solich announced his retirement in June, citing a heart condition. The 76-year-old Solich was tied for the fourth-longest tenure of any FBS coach, going 115-82 and leading Ohio to 11 bowl bids in 16 seasons. He also went 58-19 at Nebraska.

    Tim Albin, Ohio's former associate coach, faces a daunting task as Solich's successor.

    “He (Solich) transformed the Bobcat football program and I believe most of our programs would point to him as a model for how to build and sustain a program,” commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “The winningest coach in Mid-American Conference history, quite an achievement.”

    Bullish?

    Buffalo also had to fill a hole when coach Lance Leipold bolted for Kansas in late April.

    The Bulls hired Maurice Linguist, who spent last season with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, to run a team that scored 43.4 points per game last season but has lost conference MVP Jaret Patterson to the NFL.

    “We want to build the most dominant football program in the Mid-American Conference,” Linguist said. “We will make people uncomfortable with how physical we play. We will play with a shocking level of effort.”

    Ball State schedule

    Tonight: Western Illinois

    Sept. 11: at Penn State

    Sept. 18: at Wyoming

    Sept. 25: Toledo

    Oct. 2: Army

    Oct. 9: at Western Michigan

    Oct. 16: at Eastern Michigan

    Oct. 23: Miami (Ohio)

    Nov. 2: at Akron

    Nov. 10: at Northern Illinois

    Nov. 17: Central Michigan

    Nov. 23: Buffalo

    Games to watch Sept. 11 at Penn State: The Cardinals get an early chance to measure themselves against a team picked to finish near the top of the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are 19th in the preseason AP poll and Ball State will face a tough environment in the return of fans to Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2019. Sept. 18 vs. Toledo: These teams played a whale of a game in 2020 that ultimately decided the MAC West when the Cardinals won 27-24 despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback from the Rockets. Toledo is likely Ball State's top competition in the division again and returns sophomore receiver Isaiah Winstead, who had six catches for 113 yards and a score against BSU last season. Nov. 23 vs. Buffalo: The Cardinals get the Bulls as one of their divisional crossover games this season, creating an interesting quirk that might set up back-to-back matchups between these teams in the regular-season finale and the conference title game. This game is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the last of four straight mid-week games for the Cardinals, and all eyes will be on Muncie. Players to watch Curtis Blackwell, OL: The Norwell graduate is that rarest of college football players - a fifth-year starter. He has been All-MAC each of the last two seasons and enters 2021 with a streak of 30 consecutive starts. Coach Mike Neu called him a champion and "everything you could ask for in a student-athlete." Brandon Martin, LB: Martin earned MAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the conference with 90 tackles (11.3 per game, eighth in the country), 61/2 for loss, in 2020. He became the first Cardinal on defense to win DPOY since linebacker Greg Garnica in 1989 (punter Brad Maynard did it in 1996). Bryce Cosby, S: The leader of a veteran Ball State defensive backfield that picked off previously undefeated San Jose State four times in the Arizona Bowl. Cosby had one of those picks and won bowl game MVP. He was also named first-team All-MAC and comes into the season with 31 straight starts.

