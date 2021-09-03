Cardinals open year with 8th win in row

MUNCIE – One of the most prolific pass-catchers in Ball State history helped extend one of the longest winning streaks in Ball State history.

Cardinals wide receiver Justin Hall hauled in two long touchdown catches and finished with eight catches for 137 yards overall as the Cardinals overcame a tougher-than-expected challenge against visiting Western Illinois to open the season with a 31-21 victory at Scheumann Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 13,149 on Thursday night.

“We won, but we have a lot of things that we need to work on, a lot of things that we need to clean up,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “Maybe the best thing that could have happened to us, a little bit of a slice of humble pie, but still get a win.”

The victory was the eighth in a row for the defending MAC champions, a streak that is tied for the second-longest active in the country along with Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Hall's heroics began early. After three straight punts between the teams to open the game, the two-time All-MAC receiver beat his man deep down the field and quarterback Drew Plitt found him in stride for a 49-yard touchdown that sent Ball State (1-0) to a 7-0 lead.

The Leathernecks (0-1), nearly four-touchdown underdogs, knotted the score at 7 in the second quarter, dinking and dunking their way to a 13-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that took 6:55. Ball Sate forced a field goal attempt that missed, but lined up illegally on the play and the resulting penalty gave Western Illinois a first down.

The teams traded touchdowns early in the third quarter, with a 21-yard Will Jones touchdown for Ball State answered by a short pass to Western Illinois' Dennis Houston on which he shook one tackle and went 75 yards to tie it at 14.

But then Hall struck again. From the WIU 48, he sprinted straight up the field in the slot and a blown coverage left him all by himself behind the defense. An easy pitch-and-catch from Plitt put the Cardinals ahead for good with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

Hall has a catch in 44 straight games, the longest active streak in the country, and his 265 career catches are a national-best among active players, as well.

Ball State put the game away when 2020 Indiana Mr. Football Carson Steele broke up the middle for a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Steele had seven carries for 79 yards.

“When (Steele) showed up here (on campus), he was physically ready to go,” Neu said. “He's quickly earned the respect of his teammates on the practice field with how hard he runs. I knew he was going to run hard, it's good to see him break a couple.”

Norwell graduate Curtis Blackwell started for the Cardinals on the offensive line, the fifth straight season he has been a starter.

Cardinals linebacker Brandon Martin, the 2020 MAC co-Defensive Player of the Year, left the game in the second half with a knee injury and did not return. Neu could only say that Martin would be evaluated today.

