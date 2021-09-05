Late picks cement win for Penn St.

MADISON, Wis.  Jaquan Brister and JiAyir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 21/2 minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wisconsin (0-1) had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn States 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.

The Badgers had first-and-goal at the 1 in the closing minutes on a drive that included a targeting penalty on Ellis Brooks that knocked Penn States top tackler out of the game.

Then things went awry.

Mertz lost the ball on an apparent handoff attempt on first down, though Wisconsins Isaac Guerendo recovered the fumble at the 4. Guerendo lost a yard on second down, then Joey Porter Jr. broke up a pass to Jack Dunn.

On fourth down, Mertz attempted a pass across the middle to tight end Jake Ferguson, but Brisker picked it off and delivered a 41-yard return with 2:16 remaining.

Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 18 with 1:11 left and got all the way to the Penn State 25 with 26 seconds remaining, thanks in part to a personal foul on Arnold Ebiketie. But after an intentional grounding call pushed Wisconsin back to the 32, Brown intercepted a Mertz pass on the games final play.

Noah Cain broke a 10-all tie and put Penn State (1-0) ahead for good with a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:17 remaining, though Jonathan Stouts extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright. Stout also missed a 23-yard field goal.

Jahan Dotson had a 49-yard touchdown catch for Penn State and also set up Cains score with a 42-yard reception. He finished with five catches for 102 yards.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 18 of 33 for 247 yards. Mertz went 22 of 37 for 185 yards.

Wisconsin was led by Chez Mellusi, who rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in his Badgers debut. Mellusi had just 27 carries all season last year while playing for Clemson.

No. 1 ALABAMA 44, No. 14 MIAMI 14: In Atlanta, looking very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title, the Crimson Tide opened their season with a rout of the Hurricanes behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Young in his first college start.

The sophomore from Southern California completed 27 of 38 for 344 yards, hooking up with Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and burying the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut.

No. 2 OKLAHOMA 40, TULANE 35: In Norman, Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards, and the Sooners won a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

Oklahoma led by five in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play. Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock.

Oklahomas Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards for the Sooners (1-0).

No. 7 IOWA ST. 16, N. IOWA 10: In Ames, Iowa, Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and the Cyclones staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa to avoid becoming the just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division Is second-tier.

Iowa State was in danger of joining Michigan, which suffered a memorable upset by Appalachian State in 2007.

No. 8 CINCINNATI 49, MIAMI (OHIO) 14: In Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and the Bearcats won their season opener.

The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7.

Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career.

Ridder also ran six times for 31 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown carry. The fifth-year senior had one interception.

MICHIGAN 47, W. MICHIGAN 14: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ronnie Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before being injured in the win for the Wolverines.

Michigan (1-0) won the game easily, but it may have lost its best player for a while.

Bell was hurt on a punt return in the second quarter and kept weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field by a teammate and staff member. The senior receiver was later carted off the field and up the tunnel toward the teams locker room to be further evaluated.

RUTGERS 61, TEMPLE 14: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Aron Cruickshank had a career-high 206 all-purpose yards as the Scarlet Knights opened their season with a win.

Rutgers scored over 60 points for the first time since 2016.

Noah Vedral was 15-of-27 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers. He also had a team-high 58 yards on eight rushes. Cruickshank returned four kicks for 113 yards and two punts for 55 yards, and he carried it three times for 24 and caught one pass for 14.

NEBRASKA 52, FORDHAM 7: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Cornhuskers broke away in the second quarter and went on to victory.

Samori Toure caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a score as the Cornhuskers (1-1) bounced back from a loss at Illinois last week.

Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries, and the Huskers finished with 633 total yards.

MARYLAND 30, WEST VIRGINIA 24: In College Park, Maryland, Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and the Terrapins topped the turnover-prone Mountaineers.

With his brother Tua on the sideline watching, Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 66 yards to Dontay Demus, 18 yards to Chigoziem Okonkwo  and then a 60-yarder to Rakim Jarrett in the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins (1-0) a 30-21 lead.

West Virginia (0-1) turned the ball over four times and lost despite holding Maryland without a first down the in third quarter.