    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    In the news

    PFW golfer sets school record

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Kasey Lilly shot a final-round 3-under 67 in Richmond, Kentucky, and broke Purdue Fort Wayne's men's golf's 54-hole stroke record, finishing with 208 – two better than the previous program mark set by Zach Schroeder in 2017.

    Lilly was 2 under overall, tying for sixth individually at University Club at Arlington.

    Western Carolina's Jake Peacock finished first at 10 under to lead his team to a first-place finish at 15 under par.

    PFW tied for seventh at 18 over. Tyler Green was at 211, including a final-round 70. Brett Seward was at 219 and Luke Miller at 222, including a final-round 69.

    – Journal Gazette

