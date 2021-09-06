The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 06, 2021 1:20 pm

    Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

    LARRY LAGE | Associated Press

     

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

    Harbaugh gave the update Monday, two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.

    Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in the opener.

    He was the team's leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

    The Wolverines (1-0) hosts No. 20 Washington (0-1) on Saturday night.

    The Huskies likely will fall out of the Associated Press college football poll on Tuesday after becoming the first ranked FBS team in five years to lose to a FCS team. They fell to Montana 13-7.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story