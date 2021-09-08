Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State basketball player will pay $500 a month to all basketball and football players at his alma mater.

The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 athletes with $6,000 a year. The NCAA in July said athletes could be paid for their name, image or likeness.

“Each player contributes to the team in a positive way and we’re excited to help support them, while also helping educate consumers about the benefits of independent mortgage brokers," Ishbia said in a statement released Wednesday.

Ishbia was a walk-on member of Michigan State's 2000 national championship basketball team. Three former teammates, including star guard Mateen Cleaves, work at his company.

“Having access to resources like this would have made a huge difference in my career in a very positive way,” said Cleaves, who had a brief NBA career.

In February, Ishbia announced a $32 million donation to MSU's athletic program.

Elsewhere, BYU said all 123 football players will get an opportunity to be paid to promote products made by a Utah protein snack company.

American Top Team, a chain of mixed martial arts gyms, is offering a $500 monthly contract to Miami’s 90 scholarship players for advertising the gyms on social media.