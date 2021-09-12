Hoosiers rebound to pound Vandals

Indiana bounced back from its Week 1 thumping at the hands of Iowa and crushed FCS foe Idaho 56-14 at the Memorial Stadium opener in Bloomington on Saturday behind a huge night for the Hoosiers special teams and running back Stephen Carrs first 100-yard performance at IU.

Indiana (1-1) scored the games first 35 points, including touchdowns on a blocked punt, recovered and run in by Javon Swinton, and an 81-yard punt return from slot receiver DJ Matthews, a Florida State transfer.

Swinton, who did not play in Week 1 against the Hawkeyes, also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., one of Penixs two scoring tosses.

The Hoosiers led 35-7 at halftime and opened the second half with a 72-yard kickoff return for Jacolby Hewitt to set up a 1-yard touchdown burst from Tim Baldwin. Carr had a 26-yard run to move the ball inside the 5. The USC transfer ran 22 times for 118 yards and a score.

NORTHWESTERN 24, INDIANA ST. 6: In Evanston, Illinois, Evan Hull ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Wildcats to the win.

Hull led the way for a Wildcats rushing unit that surpassed last weeks 117 total yards against Michigan State at the half and finished with 209. He ran for 51 yards on the teams opening drive and capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats (1-1) never trailed, stopping the Sycamores (1-1) in the first matchup between the two programs.

MICHIGAN ST. 42, YOUNGSTOWN ST. 14: In East Lansing, Michigan, Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as the Spartans rolled to victory.

Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan States first play from scrimmage, the second straight game in which the Spartans scored from 75-yards out on its opening play.

They also combined on an 85-yard score during the second quarter. Thorne completed 15-of-21 passes for 280 yards.

MINNESOTA 31, MIAMI (OHIO) 26: In Minneapolis, Treyson Potts listened intently to Mo Ibrahim between drives, the injured Minnesota star now serving as an unofficial coach and unwavering supporter of his successor in the backfield.

Potts picked up where Ibrahim left off, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help the Gophers fend off Miami of Ohio.

The Redhawks, who won the MAC in 2019, fell to 0-5 against the Gophers and 12-49-2 all-time against Big Ten teams. Their last win was in 2003 against Northwestern.

No. 5 TEXAS A&M 10, COLORADO 7: In Denver, backup quarterback Zach Calzada threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining and the Aggies escaped Empower Field at Mile High with a victory.

Spillers TD gave the Aggies (2-0) their first lead on a day in which they lost freshman QB Haynes King to a lower right leg injury and eight of their first nine drives were three-and-outs.

Colorados hopes of an upset over the 17-point favorite Aggies ended when Brendon Lewis pass to Dimitri Stanley on fourth-and-13 from his 22 covered just 12 yards.

No. 7 CINCINNATI 42, MURRAY ST. 7: In Cincinnati, Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs for the Bearcats in the win.

The Bearcats were heavy favorites coming in, but the Racers outgained them 190-83 in the first half and led 7-0 in the second quarter.

The score was tied at halftime before the Bearcats (2-0) scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions in the second half.

No. 10 IOWA 27, No. 9 IOWA ST. 17: In Ames, Iowa, Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and the Hawkeyes ran their winning streak against the Cyclones to six games in a win that ruined the most-anticipated home game in Cyclones history.

In the first Cy-Hawk Trophy game matching ranked teams in 65 total meetings, the Hawkeyes (2-0) were not about to play the foil for Iowa States feel-good story.

Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

ROSE-HULMAN 31, TRINE 30: At Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium in Angola, Trine (1-1) rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull within a point with 1:31 to play when Alex Price hit Kyran Pearson for a 15-yard touchdown.

The Thunder went for a game-winning 2-point conversion, but Price threw incomplete. Trine had one final chance in the final minute, but Price missed four passes in a row after just one first down.

Price had 297 total yards and accounted for three touchdowns, while Pearson caught four passes for 87 yards.

ALMA 47, MANCHESTER 23: At Carl W. Burt Memorial Stadium, the Spartans (0-2) led 16-12 midway through the third quarter when David Smith ran in for an 11-yard touchdown. But Alma scored four unanswered touchdowns in the next 4:45 on the game clock to take a commanding lead.

Smith ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries, including a 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Eric James threw four interceptions for Manchester and the Spartans also lost a fumble in the third quarter during Almas run.

No. 11 PENN ST. 44, BALL ST. 13: In State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead the Nittany Lions over the Cardinals.

Running back Noah Cain added a rushing touchdown and wide receiver Jahan Dotson added another, linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (2-0).

Backup quarterback Ta-Quan Roberson added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson to cap Penn States sixth straight win dating to last season.