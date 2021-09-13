The Journal Gazette
 
    USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

    GREG BEACHAM | Associated Press

     

    LOS ANGELES — Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge.

    Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move Monday, two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford.

    Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC's interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season.

    Helton's Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

