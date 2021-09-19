Tide survives scare by Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.  Bryce Youngs first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama hold off No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0) stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SECs Eastern Division.

The Gators (2-1, 0-1) have dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected, with 14 1/2-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

No. 3 OKLAHOMA 23, NEBRASKA 16: In Norman, Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Game of the Century  No. 1 Nebraskas 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971  the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest.

In the first meeting between the former conference rivals since 2010, Nebraska got the ball trailing by a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Cornhuskers could not manage a first down.

Eric Gray ran for 84 yards on 15 carries and Kennedy Brooks added 75 yards on 14 attempts for the Sooners (3-0).

No. 5 IOWA 30, KENT ST. 7: In Iowa City, Iowa, Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa beat Kent State.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games. They have won 14th consecutive nonconference games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.

Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

No. 6 CLEMSON 14, GEORGIA TECH 8: In Clemson, South Carolina, Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and the Tigers had a goal-line stand in the final seconds in wild win over Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a chance to force overtime after recovering an onside kick with 1:19 to play. But they were held out of the end zone on four plays from the Clemson 2 in the closing seconds  the last when linebacker James Skalski tackled Dylan Deveney a yard short.

No. 9 OHIO ST. 41, TULSA 20: In TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffins 49-year-old freshman rushing record, romping for 277 yards and three touchdowns to help Ohio State beat Tulsa.

Henderson scored on runs of 5, 48 and 52 yards, which managed to paper over some of the same weaknesses Ohio State showed in a 32-25 loss to Oregon last week that sent the Buckeyes tumbling in the AP Top 25 poll.

WEST VIRGINIA 27, No. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 21: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived Virginia Techs furious rally from a 20-point deficit.

The Mountaineers (2-1) built a 27-7-point lead midway through the third quarter but saw that mostly evaporate due to Virginia Techs Braxton Burmeister.

Burmeister threw for two scores, including a 29-yard toss to Jalen Holston with 3:10 left.

MICHIGAN ST. 38, No. 24 MIAMI 17: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015. Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch and a touchdown run for Michigan State, which forced Miami quarterback DEriq King into four turnovers.

No. 25. MICHIGAN 63, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 10: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground. The 10th drive also included a touchdown run, but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs. The Wolverines never punted.

WYOMING 45, BALL ST. 12: In Laramie, Wyoming, Sean Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lift the Cowboys over the Cardinals.

Chambers completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards.

Carson Steele and Will Jones each had a touchdown run for Ball State (1-2).