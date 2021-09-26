Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
College football
Razorbacks earn upset of Aggies
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns before getting banged up to start the second half and No. 16 Arkansas held on for a 20-10 win over seventh-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday, the first in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.
Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) also had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped.
Jefferson came up limping and favoring his left leg after getting tackled out of bounds to start the second half, and left a few plays later. But he did return to the game late, and was on the field to take the final kneel-down in the SEC opener to cap Arkansas first 4-0 start since 2003.
No. 5. IOWA 24, COLORADO ST. 14: In Iowa City, Iowa, Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes needed a second-half comeback to stay unbeaten.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game and have a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation after Minnesota fell to Bowling Green.
No. 6. PENN ST. 38, VILLANOVA 17: In State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards as Penn State showcased its speed against its in-state FCS opponent.
Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions (4-0), who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.
NC STATE 27, No. 9. CLEMSON 21: In Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat the ninth-ranked Tigers, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Clemsons College Football Playoff hopes.
Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal lineto end it, sending the Wolfpack sprinting in from the sideline followed immediately by red-clad fans pouring onto the field to celebrate N.C. States first win in the series in a decade.
BAYLOR 31, No. 14. IOWA ST. 29: In Waco, Texas, Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to pull off the upset.
Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught a 16-yard TD pass in the final minute that was followed by the failed two-point try.
The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
No. 19. MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the undefeated Wolverines had the ball as they opened Big Ten play.
Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the game averaging 350.3 yards rushing to lead the nation and was held to just 112 yards on the ground. Blake Corum was limited to 68 yards half his average on 21 attempts and Haskins ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries. Cade McNamara was 9 of 16 for 163 yards passing for the Wolverines.
TOLEDO 22, BALL ST. 12: In Muncie, Dequan Finn rushed for 106 yards, including a 70-yard burst on a draw play, and Toledo edged away from Ball State in a Mid-America Conference opener for both teams.
The Rockets (2-2, 1-0) grabbed control with two big-play early touchdowns to lead 14-9 at the half, then added two field goals and a safety while holding Ball State (1-3, 0-1) to four Jacob Lewis field goals .
BOWLING GREEN 14, MINNESOTA 10: In Minneapolis, quarterback Matt McDonald ran for a pair of scores and two late interceptions by the Bowling Green defense sealed the win as the Falcons shocked heavily-favored Minnesota on homecoming.
The loss snapped Minnesotas streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country entering the game.
NORTHWESTERN 35, OHIO 6: In Evanston, Illinois, Evan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats past the Bobcats.
Hull bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter before sprinting away for a 90-yard score that helped set the Wildcats (2-2) up for their first win over an FBS team this season.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story