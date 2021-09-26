Razorbacks earn upset of Aggies

ARLINGTON, Texas  KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns before getting banged up to start the second half and No. 16 Arkansas held on for a 20-10 win over seventh-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday, the first in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.

Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) also had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped.

Jefferson came up limping and favoring his left leg after getting tackled out of bounds to start the second half, and left a few plays later. But he did return to the game late, and was on the field to take the final kneel-down in the SEC opener to cap Arkansas first 4-0 start since 2003.

No. 5. IOWA 24, COLORADO ST. 14: In Iowa City, Iowa, Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes needed a second-half comeback to stay unbeaten.

The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game and have a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation after Minnesota fell to Bowling Green.

No. 6. PENN ST. 38, VILLANOVA 17: In State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards as Penn State showcased its speed against its in-state FCS opponent.

Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions (4-0), who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.

NC STATE 27, No. 9. CLEMSON 21: In Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat the ninth-ranked Tigers, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Clemsons College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal lineto end it, sending the Wolfpack sprinting in from the sideline followed immediately by red-clad fans pouring onto the field to celebrate N.C. States first win in the series in a decade.

BAYLOR 31, No. 14. IOWA ST. 29: In Waco, Texas, Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to pull off the upset.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught a 16-yard TD pass in the final minute that was followed by the failed two-point try.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

No. 19. MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the undefeated Wolverines had the ball as they opened Big Ten play.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the game averaging 350.3 yards rushing to lead the nation and was held to just 112 yards on the ground. Blake Corum was limited to 68 yards  half his average  on 21 attempts and Haskins ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries. Cade McNamara was 9 of 16 for 163 yards passing for the Wolverines.

TOLEDO 22, BALL ST. 12: In Muncie, Dequan Finn rushed for 106 yards, including a 70-yard burst on a draw play, and Toledo edged away from Ball State in a Mid-America Conference opener for both teams.

The Rockets (2-2, 1-0) grabbed control with two big-play early touchdowns to lead 14-9 at the half, then added two field goals and a safety while holding Ball State (1-3, 0-1) to four Jacob Lewis field goals .

BOWLING GREEN 14, MINNESOTA 10: In Minneapolis, quarterback Matt McDonald ran for a pair of scores and two late interceptions by the Bowling Green defense sealed the win as the Falcons shocked heavily-favored Minnesota on homecoming.

The loss snapped Minnesotas streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country entering the game.

NORTHWESTERN 35, OHIO 6: In Evanston, Illinois, Evan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats past the Bobcats.

Hull bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter before sprinting away for a 90-yard score that helped set the Wildcats (2-2) up for their first win over an FBS team this season.