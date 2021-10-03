Stanford downs No. 3 Oregon in overtime

STANFORD, Calif. – Tanner McKee threw a touchdown pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford past No. 3 Oregon, 31-24.

McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with an injury to tie it on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in the end zone extended the game one play.

McKee then gave the Cardinal (3-2, 2-1) the lead with a 14-yarder to John Humphreys in overtime. Stanford then forced Anthony Brown to throw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 to seal its fourth win against an Oregon team ranked in the top 10 since 2009.

The Ducks appeared poised for their first 5-0 start in eight years when they rallied from 10 points down at halftime to take a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But McKee delivered the big plays late and the Cardinal capitalized on three Oregon penalties on the game-tying 87-yard drive in the final 1:59 of regulation.

No. 1 ALABAMA 42, No. 12 MISSISSIPPI 21: In Tuscaloosa, Ala., Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for career highs of 171 yards and four touchdowns for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Bryce Young threw two touchdown passes for Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). He completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and had a pass intercepted.

Alabama turned to Robinson to play keep away from Matt Corral and the offense of the Rebels (3-1, 0-1), who had breezed through three nonconference games before an open date. The Tide's fifth-year senior carried 36 times and picked up the first 100-yard game of his career.

No. 6 OKLAHOMA 37, KANSAS STATE 31: In Manhattan, Kan., Spencer Rattler threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, Oklahoma had two calls overturned in its favor after video reviews, and the Sooners recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left to hold off Kansas State.

Kennedy Brooks added 91 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Jeremiah Hall reached the end zone twice, as the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) overcame a slew of penalties on their offensive line to beat the Wildcats for the first time in three tries.

Skylar Thompson returned from a knee injury to throw for 320 yards and three scores for the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2). Deuce Vaughn had 51 yards rushing to go with 10 catches for 104 yards and a score, and Malik Knowles returned a kick 93 yards for a touchdown with 1:20 remaining for the final margin.

KENTUCKY 20, No. 10 FLORIDA 13: In Lexington, Ky., Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) made a final defensive stand to hold off Florida.

The SEC East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators (3-2, 1-2) were poised to add Jace Christmann's 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal got a hand on the low kick that sent the ball fluttering the line to Wallace, who jetted past a tackle on the left sideline and cut back through a small seam to race for the game-changing TD.

No. 11 OHIO STATE 52, RUTGERS 13: In Piscataway, N.J., C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest his shoulder and Ohio State won its 20th straight Big Ten game.

Stroud connected with Chris Olave on touchdown passes of 56 and 11 yards, found Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard catch and run and hit tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi on scoring passes. The freshman finished 17 of 23 and did not throw an interception. Olave had five catches for 119 yards.

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) has beaten Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) eight times in as many games. The Buckeyes outgained the Scarlet Knights 530-346, flowed through a defense that had give up 54 points in its first four games and intercepted three of Noah Vedral's passes.

No. 14 MICHIGAN 38, WISCONSIN 17: In Madison, Wis., Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara's touchdown passes and Michigan remained unbeaten with a victory over Wisconsin, which lost quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game. Once Mertz and Ferguson departed, Michigan scored 25 straight points to put the game out of reach.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) won at Madison for the first time since 2001 by shutting down Wisconsin's rushing attack, something Michigan had failed to do the last couple of seasons. Michigan had lost in each of its last five trips to Camp Randall Stadium.

McNamara went 17 of 28 for 197 yards. Highly touted freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy also played and had a 1-yard touchdown run plus a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin.

BALL STATE 28, ARMY 16: In Muncie, the Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak as Justin Hall returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Drew Plitt threw two TD passes.

Plitt was 17-of-28 passing for 233 yards with no interceptions and Hall finished with seven receptions for 78 yards.

After Hall's kickoff return, Army (4-1)was stopped on short on a fourth-and-2 and on the next play Plitt hit Jayshon Jackson down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and Carson Steele added a 2-yard TD run to give Ball State (2-3) a 21-0 lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

TRINE 36, ADRIAN 20: At Angola, Alex Price threw for 62 yards – he completed 3 of 8 passes – and rushed for 138 and a touchdown on 18 carries to lead the Thunder (3-2, 1-0). Teammate Xaine Kirby rushed 18 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, as Trine's ground game surpassed Adrian's 316 yards to 59.

Ryan Hibbets converted 3 of 5 field-goal attempts, including a 42-yarder to open the scoring.

For Adrian (2-3, 0-1), Jack Wurzer completed 10 of 21 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns.

Trine's Tyler Polllard had 11 tackles, four solo. Jacob Yoder had eight tackles, one solo, including 11/2 sacks.