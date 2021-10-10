Moody's late FG lifts No. 9 Michigan past Nebraska 32-29

LINCOLN, Neb.  Jake Moody hit a 39-yard field goal with 1;24 remaining to lift No. 9 Michigan over upset-minded Nebraska 32-29 on Saturday night.

Moodys fourth field goal came after Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins forced Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez to fumble, returning it 19 yards to the Nebraska 18 to set up the game-winner.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) has won its first six games for the first time since starting 9-0 in 2016.

Nebraska (3-4, 1-3) has lost three games in four weeks to ranked teams  No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 18, No. 11 Michigan State two weeks ago and Michigan  by a total of 13 points. The Huskers have now lost 14 straight games against ranked opponents, nine of them under coach Scott Frost.

Nebraska trailed 13-0 at halftime, but came storming back to take the lead in the third quarter after cornerback Deontai Williams picked off the first interception of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamaras career.

Martinez hit Levi Faulk on a 13-yard swing pass, then ran the two-point conversion to put Nebraska up 22-19 entering the final period.

Michigan countered with 10-play 75 yard drive capped by Blake Corum's 29-yard touchdown run only to be matched by an eight-play, 75-yard Nebraska drive that saw Martinez score from the 5 to make the score 29-26.

The Wolverines moved down the field again, going 69 yard before the drive stalled and Moody hit a 31-yarder to knot the score.

Nebraska scored on its first drive of the second half, with Martinez hitting tight end Austin Allen with a 46-yard touchdown pass and, after Michigan went up 19-7 on a Hassan Haskins 3-yard run, scored again on a Rahmir Johnson's 41-yard reception.

Martinez finished 18 for 28 passing with three touchdowns and an interception.

Michigan's Hassan Hawkins finished with 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard dive that gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead.

TAKEAWAYS

Michigan hadnt trailed this season until Faulks touchdown gave Nebraska the lead. McNamaras interception was just the second turnover of the year by the Wolverines.

Saturdays win was Michigans first in Lincoln. The Wolverines tied the Huskers 6-6 in 1911 and lost to the Huskers in Memorial Stadium in 2012.

Nebraska miscues returned to haunt the Huskers In addition to Martinezs late fumble, Oliver Martin's fair catch in the first trapped Nebraska at its 6. On the next play, Martinez threw an interception that led to Moodys first field goal. Hawkins half-ending touchdown came on the play after a pass interference penalty on Nebraskas JoJo Domann.

UP NEXT

Michigan hosts Northwestern on Ocr. 23.

Nebraska is at Minnesota on Saturday.