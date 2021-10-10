No. 3 Iowa tops No. 4 Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa's comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State's offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win.

Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games.

When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate. Bodies were packed together the entire width of the field from the south end zone to the 10-yard line on the other end.

“It's a pretty special place when the lights go on and the sun goes down,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes came back in the biggest game at Kinnick Stadium since then-No. 1 Iowa beat then-No. 2 Michigan in 1985.

Iowa chipped away with field goals by Caleb Shudak to cut it to 20-16. The winning drive started when it got the ball at the Penn State 44 with 6:35 left.

Petras rolled to his right and found Ragaini alone on the left side. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs knocked him out of bounds, but not before he got the ball over the goal line.

No. 7 OHIO STATE 66, MARYLAND 17: In Columbus, Ohio, C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes, and the Buckeyes scored on nine straight possessions.

Stroud and Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) had their way with Terrapins. The freshman quarterback was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.

BALL STATE 45, WESTERN MICHIGAN 20: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Drew Plitt passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns – including a 75-yarder to Jalen McGaughy on the first play from scrimmage – to lead the Cardinals (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Plitt competed 15 of 25 passes for Ball State. Tyler had five catches for 98 yards.

TRINE 35, OLIVET 14: In Olivet, Michigan, Alex Price completed 8 of 14 passes for 102 yards with touchdowns to Kyran Pearson and Seth Vargo for the Thunder (4-2, 2-0 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association). Olivet (4-1, 1-1) quarterback Evan Ormsby, a former Homestead player, completed 15 of 29 passes for 208 yards with three interceptions.

MANCHESTER 22, DEFIANCE 0: In North Manchester, Andrew Kibler made all five of his field-goal attempts – the longest from 41 yards out – and Jamaal Hubbard returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown for the Spartans (2-3, 2-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference). David Smith had 19 carries for 124 yards. Defiance fell to 0-5, 0-2.