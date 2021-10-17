No. 1 Georgia cruises past No. 11 Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. – Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes, and No. 1 Georgia got another stifling defensive effort in a 30-13 victory over No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were playing their first game as the nation's No. 1-ranked team since 2008.

Bennett, starting his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels, hooked up with freshman tight end Brock Bowers on a pair of scores.

The senior quarterback was 14 of 20 for 250 yards in another solid performance with Daniels watching from the sideline for the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

Bowers, who has emerged as one of Georgia's most dynamic offensive weapons in his first college season, had five receptions for 101 yards.

Georgia's defense allowed two touchdown in a game for the first time all season – the second with 4 seconds remaining after Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) called a timeout to take one last shot at punching it in from the 1.

No. 3 CINCINNATI 56, CENTRAL FLORIDA 21: In Cincinnati, Jerome Ford rushed for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bearcats.

Desmond Ridder passed for 140 yards and a touchdown as Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) extended the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 24 games.

Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime, outgaining UCF 314-99.

No. 12 OKLAHOMA STATE 32, No. 25 TEXAS 24: In Austin, Texas, Tanner Brown's fourth field goal of the game gave the Cowboys their first lead, and Spencer Sanders' scrambling 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play capped a comeback victory.

Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before Oklahoma State's defense and punishing run game took over for the Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).

It was the second straight week Texas (4-3, 2-2) surrendered a big lead in a tough loss. The Longhorns led Oklahoma 28-7 before losing 55-48 last week.

AUBURN 38, No. 17 ARKANSAS 23: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and Auburn's defense contributed touchdown and a key fourth down stop in the third quarter.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) won their sixth straight in the series and handed Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss.

Auburn flipped a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in just over three minutes.

LSU 49, No. 20 FLORIDA 42: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers' defense came up with four interceptions.

After Damone Clark's interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price ran out the final 1:59 on Florida (4-3, 2-3).

Max Johnson passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns – all to Jaray Jenkins. The last one came on fourth and goal with 3:30 left.

BALL STATE 38, EASTERN MICHIGAN 31: In Ypsilanti, Michigan, Drew Plitt passed for 207 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Hall rushed for two scores to lead the Cardinals.

Ball State (4-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) jumped ahead 14-0 after a quarter with Hall capping the game-opening drive with a 1-yard TD and Will Jones scoring from the 1-yard line on the next possession.

Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2) scored twice in the second quarter to trail 17-14 at the break, but Plitt found Yo'Heinz Tyler with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Hall and Carson Steele added rushing TDs in the fourth. Steele gained 138 yards on 18 carries.

MISSOURI STATE 37, INDIANA STATE 7: In Springfield, Missouri, Jason Shelley passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Bears (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Dante Hendrix made 10 catches for 121 yards receiving including a late fourth-quarter touchdown for the Sycamores (3-4, 1-3).

MOREHEAD STATE 31, BUTLER 8: In Morehead, Kentucky, Mark Pappas threw touchdowns of 17 and 16 yards to BJ Byrd in the third quarter to lead the Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League). Joey Suchy posted the Bulldogs' (2-4, 0-3) lone score with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:48 remaining.