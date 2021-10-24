Illinois upsets Penn State in 9 OTs

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18 on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the season.

Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) up 18-16. Noah Cain kept the it alive for Penn State (5-2, 2-2) with a 2-point run of his own.

In the ninth OT, Sean Clifford's pass to Parker Washington was broken up by linebacker Khalan Tolson. Peters then found Washington near the back of the end zone for the winning completion.

No. 2 CINCINNATI 28, NAVY 20: In Annapolis, Maryland, Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help Cincinnati hang on.

The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren't in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.

The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4) didn't do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai's third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.

No. 3 OKLAHOMA 35, KANSAS 23: In Lawrence, Kansas, Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran 40 yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down for the Sooners.

Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.

Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas (1-6, 0-4), which led 17-7 late in the third quarter.

No. 6 MICHIGAN 33, NORTHWESTERN 7: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Michigan.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime, looking as if they were peeking ahead to next week's game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.

Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores. Cade McNamara was 20 of 27 for 129 yards for the Wolverines.

Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.

IOWA STATE 24, No. 8 OKLAHOMA STATE 21: In Ames, Iowa, Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Iowa State defense made a late stand.

Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 left, then the Cyclones' defense forced a three-and-out and stopped the Cowboys on fourth down with 1:09 left..

No. 10 OREGON 34, UCLA 31: In Pasadena, California, Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries and Oregon overcame an early 14-point deficit.

Anthony Brown had 381 yards of total offense for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) against the Bruins (5-3, 3-2).

Dye – who finished with 35 yards on 14 carries – also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game.

No. 12 MISSISSIPPI 31, LSU 18: In Oxford, Mississippi, Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters.

LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost in its first game since it was announced Ed Orgeron wouldn't return next season. The Rebels (6-1, 3-1) led 17-7 at halftime and kept pulling away.

No. 16 WAKE FOREST 70, ARMY 56: In West Point, New York, Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score and Wake Forest improved to 7-0.

Army (4-3)has not defeated a ranked opponent since a 17-14 victory over Air Force in 1972..

No. 23 PITTSBURGH 27, CLEMSON 17: In Pittsburgh, Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history.

Pitt (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) gained firm control of the ACC's Coastal Division by winning its fourth straight following a stunning home upset loss to Western Michigan last month. Clemson (4-3, 3-2) saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit.

MIAMI (Ohio) 24, BALL STATE 17: In Muncie, Sterling Weatherford intercepted a Drew Plitt pass in the end zone with 60 seconds left and Miami (Ohio) held on.

Miami had a chance at a two-possession lead with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter but Graham Nicholson missed a 51-yard field goal. The Cardinals drove down to the Miami 19 before Weatherford's interception sealed it.

Brett Gabbert was 20-of-24 passing for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Miami (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference).

Plitt was 22 of 34 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (4-4, 2-2). Jayshon Jackson had eight catches for 121 yards and a score.

INDIANA STATE 28, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 17: In Terre Haute, Peterson Kerlegrand and Anthony Thompson rushed for two touchdowns each and Indiana State (4-4, 2-3 MVC) had four final-quarter interceptions.

TRINE 47, KALAMAZOO 13: In Angola, DeKalb graduate Colin Goebel caught first-half touchdowns of 20 and 63 yards to keep the Thunder perfect in MIAA play. Trine (5-2, 3-0) led 30-3 at halftime, getting three touchdown passes from Alex Price.

Backup quarterbacks Brett Kaylor and Nicholas Christiano also threw for a score apiece, with Christiano hitting Sheldon Lyall for a 99-yard touchdown reception. The Thunder and Hope (5-1, 2-0) stand as the two remaining unbeatens in MIAA conference play.

ROSE-HULMAN 57, MANCHESTER 14: In North Manchester, Andrew Dion threw six touchdowns as the Engineers took a 42-7 halftime lead. The Spartans dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the HCAC despite outgaining Rose-Hulman on the ground, 182-166, as the Engineers intercepted four passes. Manchester committed 10 penalties for 114 yards.