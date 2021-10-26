Irish star safety Hamilton to miss this week's game

Notre Dame will be without arguably its best player when it takes on North Carolina on Saturday.

Irish All-American safety Kyle Hamilton will miss the matchup with a pinched fat pad on his knee that he suffered while making a tackle Saturday against USC. Coach Brian Kelly said after the win over the Trojans Hamilton's “prognosis is very good.”

“He'll get further testing and see where he is later this week,” Kelly said Monday. “We don't think it's a long-term situation but he's out this week. I don't want to get into the specifics, because there's a lot of moving pieces here. But I can tell you that there's some confidence here that we're going to have him back.”

Hamilton, a potential top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups this season. In his place at safety will be redshirt junior DJ Brown. Brown and starting safety Houston Griffith played extensively together against USC after Hamilton's injury in the second quarter.

“(Griffith and Brown) playing high leverage snaps against USC, obviously, they feel really good going into this game,” Kelly said.

Hoosiers scrambling with top 2 quarterbacks ailing

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle is week-to-week after taking a big hit in the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday, coach Tom Allen said Monday.

Tuttle led a touchdown drive against the Buckeyes, but was hit on the scoring throw and suffered what appeared to be a leg injury. Allen said an MRI revealed the injury was “not as bad as it could have been.”

Tuttle was playing in place of starter Michael Penix Jr., who also remains week-to-week with a separated shoulder. The status of both remains in doubt for Saturday's game against Maryland.

After Tuttle's injury, the Hoosiers split snaps between true freshman Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel out of Noblesville.

If Tuttle can't play against Maryland, Allen suggested McCulley would start, with Gremel ready to play, as well.

“So you have to have that mindset, (McCulley's) going to be the guy, and then we'll see what happens,” the fifth-year coach said. “But bottom line is that would be the approach is to get him ready and get Grant ready as well. And those two guys have to be getting the majority of the reps and getting themselves in position to play.”

IU's Jackson-Davis named AP preseason All-American

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, the AP announced. Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to be named a preseason All-American by the AP since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season.

Jackson-Davis was the only high-major player to average 19 points and nine rebounds last season, which he did while shooting 52% from the field.

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball was joined on the All-America team by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang and Villanova guard Collin Gillespie.

