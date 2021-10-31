Back's 5-TD game helps Spartans get past Wolverines

EAST LANSING, Mich.  Kenneth Walker earned the right to stump for Heisman Trophy votes and humbly refused, shaking off questions about the coveted award as if they were linebackers trying to tackle him.

Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns to help No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 for a thrilling comeback win on Saturday.

I dont feel like it was a Heisman moment, said Walker, who started the day leading the nation in rushing and finished it with 1,194 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. But it was just a great team win.

The Wake Forest transfer had a lot to do with it.

The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before rallying.

Walkers fifth touchdown a 23-yard run  gave the Spartans a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining. He had 8.6 yards a carry, an average that spiked thanks to his 58-yard touchdown that helped the Spartans pull into a 30-all tie early in the fourth quarter.

This was a huge stage, the whole world was watching, and you got a chance to see what type of player he is, coach Mel Tucker said. Any recognition hes getting for Heisman consideration is well deserved.

The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) forced a final punt and had the ball at their 33 with 1:15 and no timeouts left.

After a roughing-the-passer penalty gave them the ball at midfield, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.

McNamara threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 1 GEORGIA 37, FLORIDA 7: In Jacksonville, Florida, the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns off in a 12-play sequence that turned The Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party into another lopsided affair.

Georgia (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 12th consecutive game since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago. The Bulldogs injury-riddled defense allowed 571 yards in that one, the most in coach Kirby Smarts six seasons.

Nolan Smith started the onslaught by ripping the ball out of Anthony Richardsons arms near the end of an 8-yard run. Richardson was making his first career start, getting the nod over turnover-prone Jones.

James Cook sliced his way through Floridas defense for a 10-yard touchdown run on the ensuring play.

Two plays later, Travon Walker tipped Richardsons pass over the middle and Smith intercepted it. Stetson Bennett, who started his fourth consecutive game in place of JT Daniels, found Kearis Jackson for a 36-yard score on first down.

Trailing 17-0, Richardson had Florida on the move before throwing a pass that Nakobe Dean picked off and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

WISCONSIN 27, No. 9 IOWA 7: In Madison, Wisconsin, Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass as the Badgers won their fourth straight game.

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing on 30 carries. The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2) has been outscored 51-14 in its last two games after being ranked second in the nation just a couple of weeks ago. This was the Hawkeyes first game since a 24-7 home loss to Purdue on Oct. 16.

Iowas net yardage total didnt get into positive territory for good until midway through the second quarter when the Hawkeyes already trailed 17-0. Iowa didnt pick up a first down until just 1:15 remained in the second quarter.

Wisconsins Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards on 20 attempts The 17-year-old freshman has run for over 100 yards in four straight games after totaling just 12 carries in Wisconsins first four games.

The Badgers built a 20-0 halftime lead as Iowa fumbled three times inside its own 20-yard line in the second quarter, leading to 10 points for the Badgers.