Hoosiers struggle against Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week.

The Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6) have lost five straight.

Haskins had 27 carries with a heavier burden in the backfield because Blake Corum left the field with an undisclosed injury early in the game. Corum, who has been among the nation's leading rushers all season, ran once for 4 yards.

Cade McNamara was 10 of 18 for 168 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end Luke Schoonmaker that helped the Wolverines pull away. Michigan's Cornelius Johnson had five receptions for 108 yards.

Donoven McCulley was 10 of 24 for 88 yards and ran 14 times for 37 yards for the Hoosiers.

No. 1 GEORGIA 43, MISSOURI 6: In Athens, Georgia, Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference).

No. 2 CINCINNATI 28, TULSA 20: In Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns as the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extended the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.

No. 6 OHIO STATE 26, NEBRASKA 17: In Lincoln, Nebraska, C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns and Ohio State's defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska pulled within six points. The Buckeyes' nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left. Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent. The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season.

NORTH CAROLINA 58, No. 10 WAKE FOREST 55: In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tar Heels rally from 18 down in the third quarter win the nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

No. 13 TEXAS A&M 20, No. 12 AUBURN 3: In College Station, Texas, Micheal Clemons scored the game's only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter to lead the Aggies.

No. 22 PENN STATE 31, MARYLAND 14: In College Park, Maryland, Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak.

ILLINOIS 14, MINNESOTA 6: In Minneapolis, Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 150 yards, and the Illini defense delivered six sacks and two interceptions of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to snap the Golden Gophers' four-game winning streak.

BLUFFTON 31, MANCHESTER 7: In Bluffton, Ohio, the Beavers held the Spartans scoreless for 59:31 to take the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tilt. Senior Harrington Greer posted the lone score for Manchester (2-7, 2-4), catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Carter Campassi.

TRINE 37, ALMA 23: In Alma, Michigan, the Thunder (6-3, 4-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) posted three scores in a 5:02 stretch early in the third quarter, getting interception return touchdowns of 25 yards from Tyler Pollard and 6 yards from Zach Kornak before an 85-yard punt return from Eastside product Aaron Dean put the Thunder up 34-10. With the Thunder tied atop the MIAA standings with Albion and Hope, a victory Saturday in Angola against Hope will secure at least a tie for the conference title.