The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 9:30 pm

    Harris scores 16 to carry Butler over IUPUI

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris had 16 points as Butler beat IUPUI 56-47 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

    Jayden Taylor had 12 points for Butler. Bryce Nze and Simas Lukosius each had seven rebounds.

    B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars.

    ------

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP--Top25

    ------

    This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  