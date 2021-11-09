New constitution will restructure NCAA

The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself.

Approval of a new, streamlined constitution is expected in January with minimal consternation or conflict.

The next phase of the NCAA's transformation figures to be more difficult: A reshaping of Division I that will tackle revenue distribution, how rules are made and enforced, access to the most-high profile and lucrative NCAA events – such as the men's basketball tournament – and just how big the tent should be at the top of college sports.

“So those are the things that we're really going to have to get to the granular spot, and some of those are going to be very difficult conversations to have,” said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, chairman of the Division I Council and a member of the committee that trimmed the bedrock constitution of the 115-year-old organization.

The NCAA released on Monday a draft of an 181/2-page constitution, cut down from 43 pages over the last three months at the direction of President Mark Emmert.

The cutting of NCAA red tape comes in a year that has brought a tempest of change to college sports. Athletes have more financial freedom than ever before. Conference realignment has swept through the most powerful leagues while also shuffling lineups deep into Division I. Meanwhile, the expansion of the College Football Playoff promises to bring another revenue windfall to those at the top of the NCAA food chain.

Changing the constitution is the first step in determining the NCAA's ultimate role in the changing landscape.

“This constitution is not for today and tomorrow,” Lyons said. “It's for 10 years from now, 20 years from now. What's, potentially, the association going to look like?”

The rewritten constitution focuses more on the NCAA's broad goals of athlete welfare and athletics as part of an academic experience instead of governing procedures and operations, both of which have come under increasing criticism.

The proposal specifically notes that athletes should be allowed to compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness – something in place only since July – but stands fast on barring schools from paying athletes to play.

The document still needs to go to membership for feedback after next week's constitutional convention, and it could be amended before it is put before the full membership for a vote in January.

The proposed constitution also locks in the current revenue distribution percentage to Division II (4.37%) and Division III (3.18%), which should help it garner support the majority of the NCAA”s member schools. The NCAA has 1,100 member schools, 351 that compete in Division I, and about 500,000 athletes overall.