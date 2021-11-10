Kansas downs Michigan State

NEW YORK – Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of college basketball.

Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season's squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks were missing forward Jalen Wilson, who was suspended last week for the first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last month.

Kansas led by seven at the half.

“(I came back) for this. Be on this stage, be in this moment,” Agbaji said. “Lead my team to a win. I know my team has the utmost confidence in me. That's why I chose to come back and do something with this season.”

No. 17 OHIO STATE 67, AKRON 66: In Columbus, Ohio, Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to lift the Buckeyes.

East Noble graduate Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with 6 seconds left.

The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a timeout, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who banked it in to seal the win.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 82, BALL STATE 71: in Statesboro, Ga., Luke Bumbalough recorded a career-high 21 points behind a 5-for-9 performance from 3-point range but the Cardinals lost their season opener on the road.

BUTLER 56, IUPUI 47: In Indianapolis, Chuck Harris scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor added 12 points.

SAINT FRANCIS 95, GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 90: In Lansing, Michigan, Carroll graduate David Ejah scored 44 points on 19-of-22 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Cougars improved to 6-0.

Women

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 66, No. 5 N.C. STATE 57: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead the Gamecocks, who never trailed. South Carolina scored the first six points and offered a composed response any time the Wolfpack tried to make a move.

GEORGETOWN 92, SAINT FRANCIS 62: In Georgetown, Kentucky, the Cougars shot 29% from the floor in dropping to 1-3. Cassidy Crawford and Meleah Kunkel led Saint Francis with 13 points apiece.

NOTRE DAME 105, OHIO 69: In South Bend, Maya Dodson scored 25 points and Sam Brunelle added 20 as the Irish shot 60.3% from the floor and 40.9% on 3-pointers.

BALL STATE 84, MILWAUKEE 75, OT: In Muncie, freshman Ally Becki led all players in her first game with 17 points to help Cardinals 10th-year head coach Brady Sallee notch his 300th career victory.