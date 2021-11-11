Georgia linebacker faces rape charge

ATLANTA – Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson was booked at the Athens-Clarke County jail Wednesday night after being charged with rape.

Anderson's attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that Anderson “voluntarily surrendered” at the Athens-Clarke County Sherriff's office.

Anderson was suspended by Georgia last week while being investigated. He did not play in No. 1 Georgia's win over Missouri last week and remains suspended this week.

Anderson is a key player on Georgia's defense. He leads the team with five sacks and is tied for fifth with 32 tackles.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report released last week, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29.

As part of a statement he released on Thursday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said “... we don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”