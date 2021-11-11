Michigan pulls away after Buffalo gets close

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and leading 51-36 at halftime, before coming out flat in the second half.

The Bulls were much more aggressive and it paid off, allowing them to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left against coach Juwan Howard's team.

“Juwan probably got a couple more gray hairs,” Dickinson said.

The players, meanwhile, learned a lesson about getting comfortable with a big lead.

“Things like that will help us down the stretch and help us prepare for the adversity that's coming ahead for us,” Dickinson said.

Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead with 3:12 left. The highly touted freshman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Terrance Williams scored 15 points and Eli Brooks had 11 points and four assists for the Wolverines.

CORNERSTONE 88, INDIANA TECH 76: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Golden Eagles shot 69% in the second half to pull away from a 38-all tie at halftime to win in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference opener both teams. Grant Smith led the Warriors (2-3, 0-1) with 24 points and added 12 rebounds. Rog Stein scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Women

No. 17 OHIO STATE 71, BUCKNELL 48: In Columbus, Ohio, Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points as the Buckeyes won the season opener for both teams.

Ohio State raced to a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter, which closed with a 7-0 Bucknell run. The Bison extended that run with the first eight points of the second quarter to grab the lead before Ohio State edged in front 28-24 at the half.

From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away. A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch.

PURDUE 79, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69: In Bowling Green, Kentucky, Abbey Ellis scored a game-high 17 points as the Boilermakers won in coach Katie Gearlds' debut. Purdue led by two at halftime and took control by outscoring the Hilltoppers 22-14 in the third quarter. Madison Layden added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Jayla Smith added 11 off the bench.

INDIANA TECH 84, CORNERSTONE 41: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Taya Andrews had a game-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting while adding four rebounds as the No. 14-ranked Warriors (6-0, 1-0 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) won their conference opener. Kyra Whitaker added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Erika Foy chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jules Cutrara contributed 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals off the bench.