Jackson-Davis leads Hoosiers in blowout

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points and blocked seven shots and Race Thompson finished with a double-double as Indiana rolled to a 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois in nonconference play on Friday night.

Mike Woodson, a standout guard for Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976-80, is now 2-0 in his first season as the Hoosiers' coach. Woodson, an Indiana native, is the first Hoosier graduate to lead the program at the start of a season since Lou Watson in 1965.

Jackson-Davis, a first-team Preseason All-American and the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten Conference, hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Thompson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson pitched in with 13 points, three assists and two steals.

Keshawn Williams topped the Huskies with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor. He hit 9 of 11 free throws and had a team-high five rebounds.

NIU coach Rashon Bruno is 1-1 in his first season with the Huskies. Bruno spent the previous six seasons as an associate head coach at Arizona State.

The teams played for the first time since 1972 – a game the Huskies won 85-71. Indiana leads the all-time series 4-1.

No. 10 KENTUCKY 100, ROBERT MORRIS 60: In Lexington, Kentucky, Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and the Wildcats rolled in their home opener.

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for the Wildcats (1-1). Fort Wayne native Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris (0-2).

No. 17 OHIO STATE 84, NIAGARA 74: In Columbus, Ohio, E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as the Buckeyes pulled away from in the second half.

Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes (2-0).

Ohio State needed a last-second layup by Zed Key to beat Akron on Tuesday night.

Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara (0-2), which stayed in the game until the final minute.

BUTLER 85, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 53: In Indianapolis, the host Bulldogs used a strong second half to pull away.

Outscoring Central Arkansas (0-2) 47-23 in the second half, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season.

Jayden Taylor led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points, followed by Jair Bolden, (16) Bryce Golden (12) and Bryce Nze (11).

SAINT FRANCIS 69, ROCHESTER 59: In Rio Grande, Ohio, Jalan Mull scored 25 points, Antwaan Cushingberry added 14 and David Ejah had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the first day of the Rio Grande-Bevo Francis Tournament. The Cougars (7-0) shot 40% from the floor, 26% from beyond the three-point line, and 78% from the free-throw line.

Women

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, SOUTH DAKOTA 41: In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Destanni Henderson scored 15 points as the Gamecocks overwhelmed the Coyotes at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational. The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn't get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.

SAINT FRANCIS 65, IU-SOUTH BEND 59: In Huntington, Chloe McKnight led four Cougars in double-digit scoring with 14 points in the first day of the Huntington Classic. Meleah Kunkel added 12 while Cassidy Crawford and Sidney Crowe had 11 apiece as Saint Francis rallied from a seven-point first-quarter deficit to improve to 2-3.

PFW AT BALL STATE, canceled: Purdue Fort Wayne's game against Ball State was canceled because of breakthrough coronavirus cases within the Mastodons program. The game will not be made up. The Mastodons are on track to return for their Nov. 18 matchup against Illinois-Chicago.