Local newcomer lifts Irish

SOUTH BEND – Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game, and Dane Goodwin scored 18 – all on 3-pointers – as Notre Dame opened its season with a 68-52 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Wesley, a South Bend native, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor – including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line – in 24 minutes. Goodwin missed his two 2-point tries but nailed 6 of 8 from distance. The rest of the Irish hit just 1 of 13 from deep. Paul Atkinson Jr., a graduate transfer from Yale, contributed 16 points and six rebounds in his first game for Notre Dame.

Atin Wright topped the Matadors (0-2) with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame shot 49% from the floor and 41% from distance. The Irish took a 5-4 lead 1:53 into the game on a Goodwin 3-pointer and never trailed again..

Notre Dame is now 22-0 in home openers in the Mike Brey era.

BALL STATE 73, OMAHA 69: In Muncie, Jalen Windham came off the bench to score 14 points to lift the Cardinals.

Payton Sparks had 13 points for Ball State (1-1). Demarius Jacobs added 10 points and six rebounds.

Frankie Fidler had 13 points for the Mavericks (1-1).

INDIANA TECH 78, CONCORDIA 73: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Steve Helm came off the bench to score 17 points on 5-of-7-shooting (3 for 3 on 3-pointers) to lead the Warriors. Cory McKinney and Josh Kline added 15 points apiece while Rog Stein and Max Perez each had 12 for Indiana Tech (3-3, 1-1 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference).

SAINT FRANCIS 102, SHAWNEE STATE 74: In Rio Grande, Ohio, David Ejah had a team-high 30 points and a team-leading 12 rebounds, and junior guard Dan McKeeman added 22 points and five rebounds as the Cougars (8-0) defeated the reigning NAIA champions.

Women

SAINT FRANCIS 93, IU-SOUTHEAST 59: at Platt Arena in Huntington, Reganne Pate scored 21 points in 21 minutes off the bench to lead the Cougars in the final day of the Huntington Classic. Pate was 7 of 14 on 3-pointers. Emily Parrett, Meleah Kunkel scored 12 points apiece and Cassidy Crawford added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Parrett had eight assists.

INDIANA TECH 70, CONCORDIA 53: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Emma Tuominen scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Warriors improved to 7-0, 2-0 WHAC. Kyra Whitaker had 17 points, Taya Andrews 11 and Erika Foy added 10.