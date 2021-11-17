Surge in 2nd quarter helps IU pull away

BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State 72-42 on Tuesday night.

Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) led only 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18.

Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll Monday for the school's best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them.

Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.

No. 13 MICHIGAN 73, UMASS-LOWELL 54: InAnn Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, and Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wolverines. Michigan fifth-year senior Leigha Brown, a DeKalb graduate, did not play.

Maddie Nolan added 18 points, making a career-high 6 of 7 3-pointers for Michigan (3-0). Danielle Rauch had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

BALL STATE 70, BUTLER 56: In Indianapolis, junior forward Anna Clephane scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Cardinals. Senior forward Chyna Latimer added 12 points for Ball State (2-0). Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman didn't score but did have six assists and four rebounds. Butler (0-3) was led by freshman guard Kendall Wingler, who scored 17 points and hit 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Men

No. 13 KENTUCKY VS. MOUNT ST. MARY'S: In Lexington, Kentucky, Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, and TyTy Washington scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats.

Leading 38-27 at halftime, Kentucky broke the game open with a 23-5 run over 6:40 for a 61-32 cushion that grew to 31 with 7:24 remaining.

Washington shot 7 of 12 with a couple of 3-pointers.

Former North Side player Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 10 points and seven rebounds to help the Wildcats (2-1) win the boards 41-27 and dominate the paint 46-16.

Josh Reaves and Jalen Benjamin scored 11 points each for Mount St. Mary's (1-3), which shot 34% and lost its second consecutive game.

NOTRE DAME 70, HIGH POINT 61: In South Bend, Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Irish.

Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nate Laszewski had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0). Cormac Ryan had 10 points.

The Irish, which trailed 33-32 at halftime, opened the second half on a 25-12 run for a 57-45 lead with about eight minutes to play. Atkinson scored 12 points and Ryan added six during the stretch. The Irish led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.

John-Michael Wright and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece for High Point (1-2). Zack Austin added 11 points. They combined for all seven of the Panthers' made 3-pointers.