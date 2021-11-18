Women's NCAA expanding to 68 teams

The NCAA women's basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men's tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.

The men's tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton. The first four for the women's tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.

“This immediate expansion of the women's basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the women's basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes,” said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chairman of the Division I Council.

“We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship,” Lyons said, “especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament.”

The expansion of the women's tournament was among the recommendations put forth in August after a comprehensive external gender equity review conducted by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after backlash driven by social media of disparities in the men's and women's tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.

ESPN will broadcast the first four games along with the rest of the women's tournament. The network is also moving its selection show for the tournament from Monday to Sunday – the same day as the men. It's the first time since 2005 that the women's bracket will be announced on Sunday.

“The expanded bracket and championship opportunities for Division I women's basketball student-athletes are paramount,” said UT-San Antonio athletic director Lisa Campos, the chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee.

“This is a transition year for the tournament, and strong consideration will be given for other improvement areas, including opening-round games taking place at a predetermined site, in order to improve the championship experience.”

Other recommendations include exploring a joint Final Four with the semifinals and title games played in the same city on the same weekend, though that would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in until that point.

The NCAA already had approved the women's tournament using the phrase March Madness in its branding.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, CLEMSON 45: In Columbia, South Carolina, Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers, and Zia Cooke scored 13 points as the Gamecocks won their 11th straight against Clemson.

INDIANA TECH 81, LOURDES 48: At the Schaefer Center, Emma Tuominen led four players in double-figure scoring with 14 points as the Warriors stayed undefeated.

PURDUE 76, ILLINOIS STATE 64: In West Lafayette, Abbey Ellis scored a game-high 20 points and Madison Layden added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Boilermakers (3-0), who made 52.8% of their shots.

Men

MICHIGAN STATE 73, BUTLER 52: In Indianapolis, Gabe Brown scored 19 points, and freshman Max Christie added 18 to lead the Spartans in the Gavitt Tipoff

LOURDES 74, INDIANA TECH 65: At the Schaefer Center, Joey Holifield scored a game-high 25 points as the Gray Wolves (4-1, 2-1 WHAC) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit. Rog Stein led the Warriors (3-4, 1-2) with 17 points.