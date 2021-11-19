Florida International guard has career night vs. Ball State

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night.

The 5-foot-8 junior point guard made 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range.

Both teams struggled shooting – Ball State was 39% from the field and FIU 40% – and the Cardinals squandered a 57-54 lead they'd taken on a Basheer Jihad layup with 6:47 left.

FIU proceeded to get a Javaunte Hawkins 3-pointer followed by an Isaiah Banks 3 and a Brewer 3 to make it 63-57. Soon, it was 69-58 on a pair of Denver Jones free throws. Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1).

Jihad had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-2). Miryne Thomas added 10. Ball State plays Weber State today.

XAVIER 71, No. 19 OHIO STATE 65: At Cincinnati, Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points as the Musketeers (3-0) led wire to wire.

Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to get Ohio State within two points with 17 seconds left, the closest the Buckeyes had been all evening.

E.J. Liddell had a season-low 17 points for the Buckeyes (3-1), who had dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 after two close games to start the season. Meechie Johnson Jr. had 14 points and Kyle Young scored 12.

Women

PFW 69, ILLINOIS CHICAGO 63: At the Gates Center, Shayla Sellers had a careet-best 23 points – she made 7 of 11 shots – with 11 rebounds for the Mastodons (2-0).

Ryin Ott had 14 points and 10 rebounds. PFW led 38-24 in rebounds. UIC (0-2) was led by Jaida McCloud's 15 points.

NOTRE DAME 71, FORDHAM 56: At South Bend, Dara Mabrey made 6 of 8 shots and 6 of 7 free-throw attempts, on her way to 20 points for the Fighting Irish (4-0).

Maddy Westbeld added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kaitlyn Downey scored 15 points for Fordham (2-1).