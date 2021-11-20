Minnesota battles back at PFW's fast start

MINNEAPOLIS – Sean Sutherlin made all his seven shot attempts coming off the bench for 19 points and Minnesota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49 in non-conference play Friday night.

Sutherlin also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers (4-0).

E.J. Stephens added 14 points and three steals, sinking 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Jalon Pipkins scored seven points in a game-opening 9-0 run for the Mastodons (2-1). Minnesota didn't score until Loewe's three-point play at the 16:27 mark.

PFW led until Sutherlin sandwiched two three-point plays around Stephens' 3-pointer, giving the Golden Gophers a 26-22 lead with 6:12 before halftime. Minnesota never trailed again and Loewe's 3-pointer gave them a 31-26 lead at intermission.

Pipkins scored 19 points with six rebounds for PFW. Jarred Godfrey finished with 12 points and six boards.

The Mastodons shot 32.8% from the floor, 21.7% from distance and made half of their eight free throws. Minnesota shot 49% overall, 36.4% from distance and sank 14 of 18 foul shots in the first meeting between the schools.

No. 13 KENTUCKY 77, OHIO 59: In Lexington, Kentucky, Keion Brooks, a Fort Wayne native, scored 22 points to lead Kentucky.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington had a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (3-1), which trailed for most of the first half. Brooks set the tone by scoring eight of the Wildcats' first 10 points after halftime.

Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio (3-1), followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10.

No. 20 MARYLAND 69, HOFSTRA 67: In College Park, Maryland, Ian Martinez made two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining, allowing Maryland to edge Hofstra.

Eric Ayala led Maryland (4-1) with 14 points but went just 5 of 17 from the field.

Jalen Ray scored 18 points for Hofstra (1-3).

Maryland, coming off a home loss to George Mason, scored the game's final six points after a 3-pointer by Ray put Hofstra up 67-63.

WEBER STATE 85, BALL STATE 74: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Koby McEwen had 30 points as Weber State got past Ball State.

Dillon Jones had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Weber State (4-0). Jamison Overton added 13 points.

Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-3). Payton Sparks added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.